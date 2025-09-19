Fernando Mendoza NFL Draft Scouting Report

Fernando Mendoza Scouting Report

Fernando Mendoza possesses all of the physical tools to be a starting NFL quarterback.

Draft Grade: Round 3 - Adequate Starter

Strengths:

Pocket Presence: Mendoza does a good job working the pocket and finding space to throw the football when pressure is around. Mendoza can work both vertically in the pocket to step and throw or work laterally to the sideline to escape pressure and make the throw.

Arm Strength: Mendoza has the arm strength to access all levels of the field. There is no throw that Mendoza can't make.

Frame: Mendoza has an ideal frame, possessing good height to be able to see over the line of scrimmage and have the full field in his view.

Throw on the Run: Although Mendoza is not a high-end athlete at the quarterback position, he does a good job of making accurate passes on the run.

Concerns:

Decision-Making: Mendoza will occasionally try to fit the ball into coverage and force throws in dangerous situations. This leads to interceptions or PBUs.

Inconsistent Accuracy: Mendonza's overall accuracy wavers. He will make some difficult throws, but then miss some easy throws throughout the duration of a game.

Fernando Mendoza Summary/Projection:

Fernando Mendoza is a redshirt junior prospect who spent the early part of his collegiate career at the University of California before transferring to the University of Indiana for the 2025 season. Because of his performance in 2024, Mendoza became one of the most sought-after quarterback prospects to hit the portal and ultimately chose Indiana. Listed at 6’5” and 225 pounds, Mendoza fits the mold of an ideal quarterback in terms of size and pairs that with good arm strength and overall pocket presence to escape pressure and make positive offensive plays.

The first positive trait to note about Mendoza is his overall feel for the game and pocket presence. He does a good job sensing pressure and maneuvering within the pocket. Mendoza shows the confidence to feel pressure and continue working both laterally and vertically to find space to deliver the football. He also has the awareness to recognize when the pocket has collapsed and is capable of escaping and delivering accurate passes on the move. Mendoza’s throwing mechanics are quick and efficient, allowing him to get the ball out of his hands rapidly. When necessary, he’s capable of making off-platform throws and adjusting arm angles to complete passes. Mendoza also understands the process of in-play adjustment and will modify his mechanics or platform to ensure he completes a throw.

In terms of arm strength, Mendoza has more than enough to access all areas of the field and deliver accurate passes. He not only understands how to add velocity to throws when needed, but also recognizes when a touch throw is required—adjusting trajectory and pace to fit passes into tight windows. Mendoza can make every throw: from short-area passes to vertical seam shots to executing intermediate route concepts like smash and sail, which demand advanced ball placement. Overall, Mendoza has the physical tools to be a productive pocket passer and the arm talent to meet the demands of an NFL quarterback.