R Mason Thomas NFL Draft Scouting Report

R Mason Thomas Scouting Report

R Mason Thomas is a swift and elusive pass-rusher with double-digit sack-per-year upside.

Draft Grade: Round 2 - Winning Starter

Strengths:

Fluidness and Bend: Shows great fluidness and agility. Can really bend and play low to the ground. Plays fast.

Hands: Violent and heavy-handed in the run game. Assertive and polished hand-fighter as a pass-rusher.

Pass-Rush Upside: Great natural intangibles and polish to create a potent and consistent pass-rush profile.

Concerns:

Undersized: He’s below traditional NFL thresholds. Lacks the necessary mass and frame of an all-downs on-the-ball defender.

Run Defense: Lacking some of the natural strength to hold the point of attack at the next level. Gets displaced too often.

R Mason Thomas Summary/Projection:

R Mason Thomas has developed into a steady presence on Oklahoma’s defensive front. A native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Thomas arrived in Norman as part of the Sooners’ 2022 recruiting class and began contributing right away. As a true freshman, he appeared in 10 games and recorded 4 tackles and 1 sack while adjusting to the college level. In 2023, his sophomore season was limited by injuries, but he still managed to play in 9 games and add 8 tackles and 1 tackle for loss. His role expanded significantly in 2024 when he became a starter on the edge, starting 11 games and producing 23 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and 9 sacks. Across three seasons, Thomas steadily progressed from a rotational defender to a consistent player, giving him a solid foundation of production and experience as he moves on to the professional level.

I loved Thomas’ 2024 and early 2025 tape. This is your new-age “around-the-ball” defender who thrives using his instincts and intangibles to play the game. He has well-proportioned size with a thick, explosive lower body. He’s an impressive short-area mover—you really see the twitch and fluidity to change direction when he’s rushing or tracking the ball.

I think Thomas’ game is centered around his ability to rush the passer. He demonstrates a quick and violent get-off and has the agility to control his tempo. In close quarters, he’s decisive and fluid, seamlessly able to bend and lower his center of gravity. He complements this with active and potent hand fighting, constantly working to win leverage with his upper body. He’s used best as an outside rusher with a two-way go. When he can isolate in space, he’s potent. As far as navigating second-effort rushes through interior gaps goes, he struggles to overcome his size. He can struggle to make power work at times. Nonetheless, you’re drafting Thomas for the double-digit sack upside.

As a run defender, Thomas is deliberate and heavy-handed. He’s assertive in making contact and shows flashes of strength and anchor to hold his ground. But when projecting him to the NFL, he gets displaced too frequently to feel comfortable with him manning an all-downs, on-the-ball defender role right now. He can get swallowed by bigger linemen and doesn’t have the mass or frame to sit double-teams down.