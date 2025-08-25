Xavier Chaplin NFL Draft Scouting Report

Xavier Chaplin Scouting Report

Xavier Chaplin is a raw but gifted developmental lineman who could have great returns down the road.

Draft Grade: Round 4 - Developmental Traits

Strengths:

Size and Length: You can’t teach the kind of length and frame Chaplin brings to the table. At 6-foot-7 and over 340 pounds, he holds a clear physical advantage over nearly every opponent he lines up against.

Assertiveness in Protection: Chaplin uses his length effectively in pass protection. He plays through his hands and consistently neutralizes the initial rush move, forcing defenders to work around his frame.

Natural Power: Even when his technique breaks down, Chaplin's raw power is undeniable. When he hits his angles, he becomes a consistent displacer in the run game who's capable of moving defenders off their spots with sheer strength.

Concerns:

Athletic Profile: A high-hipped, waist-bending, lumbering long-strider who lacks high-end reactionary athleticism and functional flexibility. His movement style limits his ability to redirect and recover efficiently.

Awkward Pass Setter: Often caught playing catch-up against explosive edge rushers. Chaplin struggles to get to his spot cleanly and needs to significantly improve his weight distribution and balance in his pass set.

Playing Out of Frame: Many of Chaplin’s issues stem from lunging or losing his base. Whether in pass protection or the run game, he frequently plays out of frame, compromising his ability to sustain blocks.

Identifying and Processing: Displays poor eye discipline and lacks conviction in his assignments. Too often, he’s responsible for protection busts or late reactions, which consistently show up on tape.

Xavier Chaplin Summary/Projection:

Xavier Chaplin was a 3-star offensive tackle out of South Carolina when he signed with the Virginia Tech Hokies in 2022. After redshirting his first year, Chaplin broke out in 2023, earning third-team All-American honors. Following an All-ACC Honorable Mention campaign in 2024, he entered the transfer portal and signed with Auburn. Chaplin fits the mold of a prototypical SEC lineman—standing 6-foot-7 and weighing well over 330 pounds, he possesses an elite frame complemented by excellent length.

Chaplin’s size is central to his appeal, and it shows up in both phases of the game. In pass protection, he uses his length effectively and displays assertiveness with his hands. He consistently eliminates the first move and takes the air out of rushes when his timing is right. He’s a difficult player to power through, and his hands are strong and aggressive at the point of contact.

In the run game, Chaplin's mass contributes heavily to his power profile. He does a solid job getting out of his stance and covering defenders up, while churning his legs to generate movement. In gap-scheme runs, his momentum can be demoralizing for defenders to absorb.

That said, I have real concerns about Chaplin’s NFL readiness. His athletic profile is still very much a work in progress. While the size is eye-catching, he plays high-hipped, with too much waist bend and not enough lower-body flexibility. I didn’t see the kind of reactionary athleticism needed to recover when beaten, though there are undeniable flashes.

Chaplin’s issues are particularly evident in pass sets. From a three-point stance—and even from a traditional two-point—he often struggles to reach his spot against speed off the edge. That leaves him in catch-up mode and throws off his balance. Too frequently, he plays out of frame and off-platform, whether due to poor weight distribution in protection or high pad level in the run game.

Going forward, Chaplin must improve as an athlete—but just as importantly, he needs to develop mentally. I had serious concerns about his ability to process. Poor eye discipline, a lack of assignment conviction, and lapses in composure all showed up on tape—especially against simulated pressures and delayed blitzes. As an offensive lineman, where one blown protection can define a performance, repeated mental errors are hard to overlook.