3 Teams Who Should Sign Treylon Burks

The Tennessee Titans announced they waived wide receiver Treylon Burks on Tuesday. Burks was originally waived with an injury designation back in July, but ultimately reverted to the team's Injured Reserve list after he went unclaimed on waivers. He's now been waived from IR.

The Titans selected Burks with their first-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft after the catastrophic A.J. Brown trade. Injuries limited Burks to just 27 appearances across the previous three seasons. Over that time, he logged 53 receptions for 699 yards and a touchdown.

Burks spent this past offseason recovering from the torn ACL he suffered last season. He then suffered a fractured collarbone during a practice at training camp. Burks has been cleared for all football activities, according to Ian Rapoport. Now that he's available to sign with a team of his choosing, we've identified three potential landing spots.

Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are a rebuilding organization. They're receiving multiple contributions from their 2025 rookie class, particularly on offense from Dillon Gabriel, Quinshon Judkins, and Harold Fannin Jr. General manager Andrew Berry is still developing his roster, and he has glaring holes at wide receiver.

Jerry Jeudy is struggling mightily this season. Rookie undrafted free agent Isaiah Bond has been productive and looks like a future solution. Cedric Tillman is on IR. It would be huge for the Browns if they took a flier on Burks and he managed to get his career back on track. At his best, Burks is a physical receiver with yards-after-catch ability that would benefit Gabriel.

New York Giants

The New York Giants have another young roster with rookies Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo leading the way forward on offense. They also lost superstar wide receiver Malik Nabers to a season-ending torn ACL injury. The Giants have struggled without Nabers, losing to the New Orleans Saints in Week 5.

Jalin Hyatt is creeping toward bust territory. Seven-year pro Darius Slayton is Dart's new WR1. Wan'Dale Robinson is arguably the most consistent healthy pass catcher on the team. The Giants probably can't rely on Slayton or Hyatt going into next season. It's worth kicking the tires on Burks while they're evaluating their roster this year.

New York Jets

Garrett Wilson is the only consistent wide receiver on the New York Jets. They admitted defeat on Malachi Corley, waiving him during 53-man roster cuts. Josh Reynolds and Allen Lazard are not appropriate starting-caliber receivers. Arian Smith is still developing. Rookie tight end Mason Taylor has been a bright spot, but the Jets need a wideout to play opposite Wilson.