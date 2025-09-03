Can Arian Smith Quickly Become Jets' WR2?

The New York Jets are entering the 2025 season with massive question marks at wide receiver behind superstar Garrett Wilson. Wilson, who signed a lucrative extension this summer, is the obvious go-to weapon. With a wide-open competition for targets behind him, don't be surprised if rookie wide receiver Arian Smith establishes himself as the WR2 in the offense.

The current depth chart heading into Week 1 indicates veteran wideout Josh Reynolds is the opposite starting boundary receiver. Allen Lazard and Xavier Gipson are the slot options. Smith is listed as a backup behind both Reynolds and Wilson. We'll see how long that lasts.

The 30-year-old Reynolds is now considered a veteran journeyman. He appeared in just nine total games last year, splitting time between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos. Reynolds registered just 13 receptions for 194 yards and one touchdown. Pardon me if I don't believe he'll fend Smith off.

A glimpse of how Arian Smith will be used this year. He can be a gadget guy. Of course, the defense will know that every time he steps on the field. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 23, 2025

Meanwhile, Smith was incredibly impressive throughout training camp. The fourth-round rookie was knocked for having an issue with drops at Georgia, but his hands were significantly improved as his first offseason progressed.

The Jets demonstrated their interest in Smith's talent throughout the preseason. Smith appeared in all three exhibition games. The former Bulldogs standout was targeted 10 times, hauling in four receptions for 57 yards. Smith was credited with one drop, but he also generated 16 yards after catch, showcasing his playmaking ability.

Smith tested remarkably throughout the pre-draft process. The 6-foot, 179-pound wideout ran a blazing-fast 4.36 40, the fifth-fastest recorded time of any receiver at the NFL Combine. Smith also ran an outstanding 3-cone (6.82), and captured strong results in the vertical (38 inches) and broad jump (10-foot-7).

The Jets need to utilize Smith's deep speed this season to expand their playbook further. Analyzing offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand and his approach, too much of the Jets' offense is expected to be played around the line of scrimmage. They'll be run-heavy with Justin Fields, Braelon Allen, and Breece Hall in the backfield. Using Smith's deep speed to create opportunities underneath while threatening the defense vertically should help remove a defender or two from the line of scrimmage.

New York Jets rookie Round 4 WR Arian Smith



4.36 💨 pic.twitter.com/HopN1OkXTD — Jacob Gibbs (@jagibbs_23) August 10, 2025

Indications out of camp are that the Jets see Smith as more than an occasional deep threat. Though it was through a limited sample size, Smith's 10 targets throughout the preseason provide evidence of that belief. Four of his targets were of the deep variety (20-plus yards), four were within 10 yards, and two targets were intermediate (10-20 yards).

The Jets don't project as a pass-heavy offense. With the dual-threat Fields at quarterback, and two capable ball-carriers in the backfield, it's realistic to see them finishing bottom-five in passing attempts this season. Smith's take-the-top-off ability could be a potential X-factor for this offense to be more productive than anticipated.