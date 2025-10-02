Should The Giants Trade For A WR?

New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart impressed in his first career start, a Week 4 upset win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Dart must overcome some adversity, starting with the upcoming Week 5 game versus the New Orleans Saints. Superstar wide receiver Malik Nabers suffered a season-ending torn ACL last week.

Nabers obviously projected as Dart's go-to playmaker. The rookie signal-caller must now pivot as the Giants are forced to shift to a committee pass-catching approach. ESPN recently pondered the possibility that general manager Joe Schoen could trade for a receiver following Nabers' injury. The expectation is that the Giants will move forward with their in-house options.

Schoen should consider searching the market for potential opportunities to acquire a receiver. The Giants are understandably walking a tightrope, however. They're still rebuilding and don't want to part with premium draft capital for short-term gains. Weighing the opportunity cost to help improve Dart's supporting cast is worth exploring, but don’t necessarily expect anything to happen.

“The expectation is to win.” - Jaxson Dart



The Giants do have some pass-catching depth. Veteran receiver Darius Slayton has produced 30-plus receiving yards in three consecutive contests. Slayton is a four-time 700-yard receiver and will undoubtedly be a focal point in Nabers' absence.

Wan'Dale Robinson must also take on a bigger role in Brian Daboll's offense. Robinson had terrific chemistry with Russell Wilson, totaling 14 receptions for nearly 200 receiving yards and a touchdown in Weeks 1 and 2. Dart only hit him for three catches and 14 receiving yards. Improvement is required there.

Nabers' injury could also be an opportunity to get Jalin Hyatt going. The 2023 third-round selection has come nowhere near meeting the expectations of his draft slot and is steadily creeping towards bust territory. Hyatt doesn't have a catch this year, though he played a season-high 29 snaps following Nabers' Week 4 exit.

And then there's tight end Theo Johnson, who caught Dart's first career touchdown on Sunday. The sophomore weapon should steadily improve throughout 2025. Johnson should continue serving as a security blanket and mismatch option for Dart underneath the coverage.

Daboll will also utilize the run game to take pressure off Dart. Fellow rookie Cam Skattebo has been a revelation while completely taking over the backfield. Skattebo rushed for a season-high 79 yards in Dart’s first start, and will continue playing a huge role while the young QB continues acclimating.

If the Giants were interested in acquiring a wide receiver via trade, who would even be available? It's tough to see Schoen making an all-in move for Calvin Ridley or Chris Olave, two veteran wideouts who could be available on rebuilding organizations. Are the Cleveland Browns willing to part with Jerry Jeudy, or the Carolina Panthers with Xavier Legette? Are they worth anything?