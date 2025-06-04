Will 2025 Be Breakout Season For Theo Johnson?

The New York Giants have been incredibly impressed with sophomore tight end Theo Johnson throughout OTAs. The second-year playmaker projects as a focal piece of the Giants' passing attack this coming season. Johnson could be one of the most improved pass-catchers in the league in 2025.

Johnson immediately became the Giants' TE1 following Darren Waller's retirement last June. He ended up leading the Giants’ tight ends in snaps with 683, playing a role in 60.71% of Brian Daboll's offensive plays in 2024. General manager Joe Schoen didn't add any notable players at the position this offseason, meaning Johnson will continue in his starring spot, with Daniel Bellinger, Chris Manhertz, and/or Greg Dulcich playing behind him.

Tight end is often among the more difficult pro-level acclimations for rookies. Johnson handled himself appropriately, recording 29 receptions for 331 receiving yards and one touchdown. Johnson finished top-five on the Giants in every major receiving category.

Theo Johnson caught this 35 yard seam pass for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.



Overall, he had a rough game...still, this is the second week in a row where his size, leaping ability, and catch radius up the seam were assets. pic.twitter.com/VVrGXJlhlF — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) November 3, 2024

Johnson, like all Giants pass-catchers, suffered greatly from lackluster quarterback play in 2024. The Giants finished 28th in passing, averaging 189.9 air yards per game. The results should be better in 2025, with Johnson being one of the main beneficiaries of an improved aerial attack.

With a year of maturation and experience under his belt, Johnson possesses the athletic traits required to develop into a more high-volume weapon as a sophomore. Johnson posted elite testing numbers during the pre-draft process, running a 4.57-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-6 and 259 pounds. The Winnipeg native also leaped a 39.5-inch vertical and a 10-foot-5 broad jump.

2025 New York Giants offensive projections



How long until Jaxson Dart takes over?

What’s the Tracy/Skattebo split?

Theo Johnson breakout? pic.twitter.com/gc3r7k2WKR — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) May 1, 2025

Schoen and Daboll acquired three quarterbacks this offseason. Veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston arrived via free agency. The Giants then got aggressive during the 2025 NFL Draft, executing a trade-up at No. 25 overall to land ex-Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart.

The Giants believe Dart is their franchise quarterback, and the expectation is he'll eventually make appearances this season. For now, Wilson has been the clear-cut starter at OTAs, and barring unforeseen circumstances, he'll begin the 2025 campaign under center. Wilson may be past his prime, but he should be more impactful than Daniel Jones was in 2024, with his ability to place difference-makers like Johnson in more fruitful receiving positions.

The Giants’ new-look quarterback room should take advantage of their ascending weapons. Between Johnson, Malik Nabers, and Tyrone Tracy Jr., the Giants have an underrated group of playmakers. Johnson should be a centerpiece for that unit.

Johnson is an athletic chess piece in Daboll's offense. In year one, he displayed NFL-level hands, a large catch radius, leaping ability, and route running prowess. Johnson possesses enough speed and burst to create mismatch opportunities against safeties and linebackers in coverage, and he's also a creative weapon with post-catch ability in the open field.