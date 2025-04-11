Jayden Higgins' 3 Best NFL Draft Fits

Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins has had an exceptional 2025 NFL Draft process. Higgins was a standout performer for the Cyclones this past season, achieving career highs in most major receiving categories with 87 catches for 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns. He then attended the Senior Bowl, where he demonstrated his ability to dominate cornerbacks on the boundary.

Higgins then shined at the NFL Combine. He finished tied for ninth in the 40-yard dash (4.39 seconds), sixth in the vertical jump (39 inches), and tied for seventh in the broad jump (10 feet 8 inches) among participating receivers. At 6-foot-4 and 214 pounds, Higgins' size profile made these results even more impressive.

The No. 51 overall prospect in our latest Draft Network 100 update, Higgins is a hot commodity in the 2025 NFL Draft. We've identified three ideal team fits for his services.

New England Patriots

That likely outcome means Mike Vrabel must address wide receiver with the 38th selection. Franchise quarterback Drake Maye currently has a concerning lack of weapons on the outside. Signing Stefon Diggs to a bloated, albeit manageable contract offers a short-term solution. Higgins checks the size, speed, and production boxes the Patriots are searching for in a long-term receiver.

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints could be a surprise landing spot for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders at No. 9 overall. Alternative options could be a defensive or offensive lineman. Whether they draft Sanders or not, expect them to target a wide receiver when they're back on the clock with the 40th selection.

New head coach Kellen Moore is an offensive-minded leader. The Saints are sticking with veteran quarterback Derek Carr for now. Chris Olave is a WR1 when healthy, but Higgins would offer a completely different skill set. Moore had a true "X" receiver in A.J. Brown last season, and he needs a legitimate boundary threat to install his offense in New Orleans properly. Higgins would complement Olave, Brandin Cooks, and Rashid Shaheed nicely.

New York Jets

The New York Jets are resetting the culture. They appointed a strong leader in Aaron Glenn to be head coach and removed the toxicity from their locker room by dumping Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams. Justin Fields is the new starting quarterback, with veteran mentor Tyrod Taylor behind him.