3 RBs Giants Should Target In 2025 NFL Draft

The New York Giants have done considerable homework on running back prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll appear willing to add another ball carrier to their transitioning offense. The Giants fielded a bottom-10 rushing attack throughout 2024, averaging 104.9 ground yards per contest.

Rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. was the team's most effective ball carrier, rushing for 839 yards and five touchdowns via 192 carries. Veteran free-agent signing Devin Singletary struggled by comparison, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry. Singletary is likely entering his final season with the Giants, who could draft a long-term running back to pair with Tracy Jr.

Indications are the Giants will target a running back with one of their three day-two selections (Nos. 34, 65, 99). We’ve identified three potential options.

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins transferred to the program from Ole Miss and helped the Buckeyes win the National Championship in 2024. The three-down playmaker rushed for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns. Judkins is a dynamic back who pairs speed with power, vision, and elusiveness. He projects as a potentially elite back at the next level.

The Giants are scheduled to host Judkins on a pre-draft visit, according to a report from Jordan Schultz. Judkins has roughly five in-person visits, indicating the Giants are among the handful of teams showing legitimate interest in his services. Pairing him with Tracy Jr. would give Daboll multiple options in the backfield.

Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson is among the more underrated backs in a deep draft class. The Volunteers standout rushed for 1,491 yards and 22 touchdowns this past season. After bidding his time behind Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small, Sampson seized his opportunity to spearhead the backfield in 2024.

Sampson is a multi-speed back who possesses the suddenness and contact balance required to develop into a workhorse at the next level. Short-area quickness and patience at the line of scrimmage allow Sampson to exploit rushing lanes by turning them into large gains. He is fast enough to run away from defenders in the open field, potentially adding a game-breaking element to Daboll's offense.

Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

If the Giants are targeting a back early, they'll prefer one with three-down potential. Iowa's Kaleb Johnson was the Hawkeyes' offense this past season. The Hamilton, Ohio native rushed for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns, averaging an explosive 6.4 yards per carry. In the passing game, Johnson added 22 receptions and two additional scores to his offensive totals.