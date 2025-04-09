Colorado Buffaloes Pro Day Showcased Program's Massive Growth

The Colorado Buffaloes hosted the most anticipated Pro Day of the 2025 NFL Draft process in early April. It was an accurate snapshot of how far the program has come since enduring a hapless 1-11 campaign in 2022, a personal-worst since 1890. The changes made since hiring Deion Sanders as head coach and Corey Phillips as director of player personnel were captured at the 2025 Pro Day. All 32 NFL franchises were in attendance, whether via general managers, head coaches, or lead scouts.

The Buffaloes did not have a single player selected during the 2023 NFL Draft. Just two years into the Sanders and Phillips era, the program possesses a terrific opportunity to witness its two blue-chip talents drafted within the opening five picks.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter forced all 32 teams to gather at the promptly titled, "We Ain't Hard 2 Find" showcase. It represented the only opportunity NFL decision-makers had to watch Sanders and Hunter perform after both talents declined opportunities to physically participate during the all-star circuit and NFL Combine. Everything they did at their Pro Day was about continuing to put Colorado on the map as one of college football's most ascending programs.

Sanders threw the football with the accuracy, touch, and velocity as required. Whether it was play-action passes or deep shots, Sanders highlighted his innate ability to execute every throw in an NFL playbook. There's a reason he's one of just two quarterback prospects guaranteed to be a first-round selection this year.

The No. 2 overall prospect in our latest Draft Network 100 update, Hunter ran routes as a wide receiver for Sanders. He caught the football with no gloves on, a rarity at a Pro Day. Hunter displayed elite ball skills, explosiveness, and speed. There’s a reason he’s garnered comparisons to Shohei Ohtani of Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers, the only other legitimate two-way superstar in North American sports.

What was most evident about Colorado's successful Pro Day was the culture coach Sanders and Phillips have built. The Draft Network was in attendance via lead scout Keith Sanchez, CEO Paige Dimakos, and their Draft Club podcast. Sanders clearly possesses the respect and admiration of his players.

Attending pro days could be difficult for the media. Instead of pushing credentialed members off into a tucked-away corner, which often happens, Sanders and Colorado embraced the media's presence, granting them rare access. It was clearly a proud moment for a program that continues to improve.

Despite the stakes of attempting to secure top-five status in the draft, Hunter and Sanders performed with a laid-back energy. The same could be said about LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr., Shilo Sanders, and Will Sheppard, as the Buffaloes have a slew of draftable talents. Their demeanor was a testament to the culture coach Sanders has built.

Phillips, the director of player personnel, has his hands in everything at the program, from recruiting to on-campus visits, including organizing last week's Pro Day. Phillips arrived at Colorado alongside coach Sanders in December of 2022 after previously working as a recruiting coordinator at Vanderbilt and director of scouting at North Carolina State. As Sanders and Hunter performed for NFL personnel, Phillips could be seen in conversation with their families and closest confidants. It was living proof that Colorado does things differently nowadays. The relationships built are special and personable.

Accountability was a recurring theme as the participating prospects spoke with the media following the successful Pro Day showcase. Sanders and Phillips allow their talents to display their true personality while promoting being authentic, but expectations are never forgotten. Every pass caught, every ball thrown, every route run was swiftly followed by a quick glance at Sanders for approval. Smiles routinely ensued.