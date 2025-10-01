Mocking The Mock Draft: Best And Worst Picks From Eisner 2.0

The Draft Network’s Jaime Eisner recently released his latest 2026 NFL mock draft via the newly redesigned Mock Draft Machine (MDM). Our Draft Network Top 100 prospect rankings have served as a reference point for his analysis and decisions. With the 2025 college football season in full swing, it's officially mock draft season!

I’ve been selected to dissect Eisner’s latest mock draft. I've identified my favorite selections, scheme fits, and the best prospect not selected. I also have some question marks. Let’s dive into The Draft Network’s latest 2026 NFL mock draft.

Favorite Pick: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona Cardinals (No. 14 overall)

Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson continues to establish himself as WR1 in the 2026 NFL Draft. Tyson has been downright dominant this season, registering 39 receptions for 483 yards and seven touchdowns through five contests. He's caught at least one touchdown in every game this season.

The Arizona Cardinals would be thrilled to keep Tyson in-state. Marvin Harrison Jr. is working through some struggles in real time, and the depth behind him at wide receiver is a legitimate issue. The Cardinals are steadily improving, and adding Tyson to their offense would mark another step forward.

Biggest Question Mark: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Miami Dolphins (No. 6 overall)

The Miami Dolphins picked up their first win, defeating the New York Jets on primetime. Head coach Mike McDaniel remains on the hot seat. McDaniel's job security feels like a week-to-week topic.

Eisner could be onto something. A regime change could mean forcing Tua Tagovailoa out. Tagovailoa was impressive against the Jets, though, and remains a starting-caliber quarterback. LSU's Garrett Nussmeier replaces him in this scenario. It'll depend on how Miami reshuffles its front office this offseason. Nussmeier hasn't met full expectations this year, but remains in the top-10 convo.

Best Scheme Fit: Jermod McCoy, CB, Seattle Seahawks (No. 18 overall)

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen is in a contract year and has been the subject of trade rumors. Josh Jobe and Derion Kendrick are playing quality ball for Mike Macdonald, but are also on expiring contracts. Devon Witherspoon is the only corner guaranteed to return next season.

Jermod McCoy is still recovering from a torn ACL, but he's the top cornerback in the class when healthy. McCoy blends size with athleticism and man-coverage ability. He'd thrive in Macdonald's aggressive defense.

Best Value: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (No. 28 overall)

Jeremiyah Love will undoubtedly be a victim of the positional value conversation throughout the predraft process. We debate where to draft running backs every year. That inevitable topic has the Kansas City Chiefs landing Love at No. 28 overall in this scenario.

Love is an elite prospect and Chiefs general manager Brett Veach should have no qualms about potentially drafting him. Andy Reid's run game is struggling, with Patrick Mahomes currently leading the team in rushing. No Chiefs back is averaging above 4.0 yards per carry. Love would be a dynamic addition.

Best Player Not Selected: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama