These 3 Teams Should Trade For Riq Woolen

Opposing NFL teams are monitoring the possibility that the Seattle Seahawks could consider trading cornerback Riq Woolen by the trade deadline, according to a report by the NFL Network. The Seahawks have better depth at cornerback this season. Woolen is also in a contract year.

Devon Witherspoon is the Seahawks' best cornerback. Josh Jobe and Derion Kendrick have emerged as options to play boundary corner. Their presence outside makes Woolen expendable.

Woolen has allowed 10 receptions on 15 targets this season for 145 yards and a touchdown, per Pro Football Focus. He's allowing an explosive 14.5 yards per catch and a quarterback rating of 120.1. Woolen has also been totally undisciplined, being whistled for six penalties. His overall coverage grade is a lackluster 40.1.

John Schneider hasn't signed Woolen to an extension. His play is flailing, and the Seahawks have in-house options to replace him. We've identified three potential landing spots for Woolen via trade.

Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are 3-1 after losing 27-20 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Quarterback Daniel Jones is leading a charge in Indiana. The Colts are legitimate favorites to win a lackluster AFC South and host a minimum of one playoff game.

Charvarius Ward has been a quality addition to the secondary. The Colts are a little overly reliant on 32-year-old cornerback Xavien Howard, however. Howard has already allowed two touchdowns this season and has a PFF coverage grade of 41.2. Mekhi Blackmon is the only depth corner capable of realistically spelling the aging veteran. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo loves big corners, and Woolen would represent an upgrade for a team in playoff contention.

Las Vegas Raiders

Pete Carroll was the Seahawks' head coach when Woolen was selected in the fifth round. Woolen thrived under his leadership, qualifying for the Pro Bowl as the co-interception leader as a late-round rookie. A reunion with Carroll by joining the Las Vegas Raiders would be beneficial for all parties involved. The 1-3 Raiders are struggling, but general manager John Spytek built the roster to compete this year.

Carroll acquired multiple ex-Seahawks this offseason, including Geno Smith and Jamal Adams. Carroll has always preferred big cornerbacks. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Woolen would arguably be the best cornerback in Vegas, with Eric Stokes and Kyu Blu Kelly struggling outside.

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions' supposed demise was prematurely reported. After an 0-1 start, the Lions have rounded off three consecutive victories to reclaim the NFC North division lead. They're averaging an unheard-of 41.3 points throughout their ongoing three-game win streak, and don't appear to miss former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson very much.