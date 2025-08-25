Kadyn Proctor NFL Draft Scouting Report

Kadyn Proctor Scouting Report

“Kadyn Proctor is an exaggerated movie depiction of an offensive lineman in real life. At his best, he is the best offensive line prospect I’ve ever watched.”

Draft Grade: Round 1 - Rare, All-Pro

Strengths:

Frame and Athletic Profile: Overwhelming size and mass. At more than 360 pounds, Proctor is an athletic anomaly—explosive, fluid, and flexible at a size few humans can manage, let alone move like he does.

Explosiveness in Pass Sets: Proctor has an uncanny ability to cover ground in his set. Defenders rarely beat him to the spot. His initial burst and range are elite for any tackle, let alone one his size.

Pure Pass Protector: He doesn’t overset and consistently forces rushers to play through his chest or run the arc—both of which are tough asks against his blend of length and athleticism. He knows when to clamp and when to strike with a well-timed jab. His anchor is rare, and he can set to any alignment without being phased by speed. Proctor plays with a calm, collected demeanor in protection, rarely showing panic.

Pure Power in Run Game: He’s a true displacer—an immovable object with natural power. With Proctor, it’s just math. His raw strength, paired with elite athleticism, makes him a dominant force at the point of attack.

Concerns:

Body Composition, Conditioning, and Finishing Plays: Proctor’s elite size is a true asset, but it’s something he’ll need to manage carefully. At times, he lacks the strain and finish you'd like to see on blocks. If cutting a bit of weight or reconfiguring his body composition helps him play with more urgency and tenacity, it’s a worthwhile adjustment. Unlocking more consistent effort and finishing ability could take his game to another level.

Inconsistent Angles and Landmarks in Run Game: There are moments when Proctor’s footwork gets heavy, which limits his ability to close space and strike with the right angles. His hat placement can be erratic, and he needs to become more intentional about targeting landmarks to maintain angle integrity and maximize displacement.

Leverage Issues in Run Game: Proctor can rely too heavily on his size advantage and come off the ball too high-hipped. That upright posture reduces his ability to generate consistent leverage, especially against lower, compact defenders. Improving pad level and bend will be key to fully unlocking his run-blocking potential.

Kadyn Proctor Summary/Projection:

Kadyn Proctor enters the 2026 NFL Draft as my top-ranked offensive lineman and unquestionably one of the best offensive line prospects I’ve ever evaluated. Despite a whirlwind recruitment, Proctor has been all business since arriving in Tuscaloosa in 2023. A full-time starter since his true freshman season, we’ve had the opportunity to witness his development firsthand. After putting together a stellar sophomore campaign—following some expected freshman growing pains—the thought of an even more refined Proctor in Year 3 has true No. 1 overall pick implications.

For me, the evaluation starts with his pass protection. It’s awe-inspiring to watch him explode out of his stance and transition into rapid, yet controlled, footwork in his set. He’s a dancing bear in space, with the range to set to any alignment and the athletic control to meet any rusher. His assertiveness using his length—paired with an overwhelming frame—paints a vivid picture of how to win in protection as a big-bodied tackle. But what sets him apart even further is the rare flexibility and bend he displays. He can instantly get into his anchor, thanks to elite ankle flexion, strong shin angles, and natural knee bend. His ability to re-leverage his hips and generate strain with an activated upper half gives him the tools to stonewall power rushers without losing posture.

I kept watching, asking myself: What can defenders do against him? His size, mobility, and strength eventually add up to form an impenetrable wall. Aside from a few self-inflicted mistakes, it’s hard to find clean paths to beating him. So where, if anywhere, are the holes?

The answer lies in consistency and finishing. You know it when you see it—guys who strain to finish blocks and impose their will through the whistle. While Proctor has flashes of burying defenders and showing a nasty streak, I want to see that effort play-to-play. Take advantage of defenders disengaging late. Bury guys into the pile. Finish reps with tone-setting physicality. Too often, I came away feeling like there was meat left on the bone—not due to inability, but because he’s capable of more. That’s how rare his ceiling is.

At 360+ pounds, it’s a tough ask to strain for 70+ snaps per game. But finding a way to slightly reduce or repurpose his weight could help him sustain effort and explosiveness over four quarters.

From a technical standpoint in the run game, Proctor can rely too much on his sheer size and strength. At times, he comes in high-hipped with sloppy feet and leans on torque or mass to clear defenders. His helmet landmarks can be inconsistent, and I’d love to see him take cleaner angles—starting with getting his hat where it needs to be. If he learns to marry his feet to those aiming points, he becomes even more dangerous as a run blocker.

These critiques, however, are framed within the context of an elite prospect. They’re not red flags, just areas of refinement. The broader evaluation reveals a rare people-mover who’s still learning how to unlock the full power of his gifts. His best reps are truly special. You find yourself asking, How does someone this big move like that? He wears defenders down by simply executing his job at a high level.