NFL Mock Draft 2026: Week 3 Shakeup

Wrapping up three weeks of the NFL season, the good teams are starting to separate themselves from the bad ones. Meanwhile, in college football, the top prospects are beginning to emerge. That combination is helping to paint a clearer picture of what the 2026 NFL Draft could look like. Check out my latest 2026 NFL mock draft to see which prospects are projected to go to each team in the first round.

Please note that the order you see below reflects current Super Bowl odds. We don't hate your team.

2026 NFL Mock Draft

1. New Orleans Saints

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami



After Week 1 of the season, this pick appeared to be locked in for the New Orleans Saints to draft a quarterback. But after a few weeks, it’s clear the Saints have much bigger problems than just the quarterback position—and one quarterback won't turn things around. The Saints may have actually found a starting quarterback in second-year player Spencer Rattler. If Rattler is the guy, the focus needs to shift to surrounding him with pieces, and the Saints must continue to address the offensive line. Drafting Mauigoa would allow the Saints to reshuffle the deck, put the best starting five on the field, and give Rattler high-level protection as he continues to develop.

2. New York Giants

Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

The talk of the preseason was how dominant this defense could be because of the front seven and the edge rushers. The part of this defense that has been disappointing, however, has been the secondary. So with this pick, the New York Giants draft Caleb Downs. Downs is a versatile, three-level defender who will bring a talent upgrade along with intensity—both of which are needed for this defense.

3. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans haven't won a game yet, but the plus side is that they've been competitive against some good teams and appear to have a strong direction offensively. So with this pick, the Titans add to the defensive side of the football and draft edge rusher Reuben Bain Jr. Bain is a power rusher, and when combined with Jeffery Simmons up front, the Titans could have one of the most physically dominant duos in the NFL.

4. New York Jets

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

The New York Jets are in the midst of the Justin Fields project, but it appears to be off to a rocky start and hasn’t been convincing enough for the Jets to pass on drafting a quarterback. Nussmeier is an experienced quarterback who appears ready for the bright lights of New York. His talent and confidence should finally give the Jets a true face-of-the-franchise quarterback.

5. Carolina Panthers

Peter Woods, IDL, Clemson



If the Carolina Panthers are picking this high come the draft in April, there will be a conversation about whether they should draft a quarterback with this pick. But I believe they should continue to add high-end players and take another route to address the quarterback position. Pound for pound, Peter Woods is the best overall player in the draft and would be a welcome addition to the Carolina Panthers.

6. Miami Dolphins

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State



The Miami Dolphins sit at 0-3 and appear to be destined for an entire regime change. Part of that change could involve moving on from All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill. If that happens, the Dolphins will need to add another talented receiver and do so by selecting Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson. Tyson will be a great complementary piece to Jaylen Waddle and give quarterback Tua Tagovailoa a strong one-two option under a new regime.

7. Cleveland Browns

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah



The Cleveland Browns could go quarterback here, but they decide to address the offensive line and add Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano. Fano is an immediate plug-and-play addition to their offensive line, and with another pick in the first round, they could address the quarterback position after solidifying the trenches.

8. Las Vegas Raiders

Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn



The Las Vegas Raiders under Pete Carroll are undergoing a complete identity change, which includes becoming more physical and building a dominant defense. To make this defense more dynamic, they need another edge rusher opposite Maxx Crosby. With this pick, they select Auburn edge rusher Keldric Faulk.

9. New England Patriots

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State



The Mike Vrabel impact is in full effect in New England, as this team looks tougher and finally has a clear direction offensively. But staying true to Vrabel's beliefs—and how he won Super Bowls in New England—the defense needs to improve. Sonny Styles is a versatile hybrid linebacker who can play at all three levels and brings pass-rush upside. This skill set will be too familiar for Vrabel to pass up, and the New England Patriots select Styles with the No. 9 overall pick.

10. Cincinnati Bengals

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama



Joe Burrow’s injury has redirected all the attention back to the offensive line. After a season and offseason of criticism, the Bengals’ front office feels the pressure to draft an offensive lineman to help protect Burrow. Proctor is a massive offensive lineman who can immediately be a positive addition to the Bengals’ line and help safeguard their franchise quarterback.

11. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL)

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah



The Los Angeles Rams will be Super Bowl contenders as long as the duo of McVay and Stafford remains together. But to actually win the Super Bowl, the Rams need to improve at key positions, and one of those positions is the offensive line. With this pick, the Rams select Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu.

12. Dallas Cowboys

Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon



Through the first few weeks, the Dallas Cowboys’ defense looks like it traded away its best defensive player. With that said, Jerry Jones has to start the process of finding a replacement. This draft class has talented edge rushers, and this is the perfect spot to select one. With this pick, the Cowboys draft Oregon edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei. Uiagalelei is strong against the run and also has the upside to be a double-digit sack player in the NFL.

13. Chicago Bears

Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

The Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson duo has had a slow start, but there have been some positives. One key area of this offense that still needs to be addressed is the left tackle position. While Caleb Williams is making progress in getting rid of the football quicker, he sometimes reverts to his old habits. Drafting a high-level offensive tackle will give Caleb the protection he needs to hold on to the football and operate from a clean pocket, allowing him to deliver accurate passes.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers

LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina



The Aaron Rodgers experiment may or may not go well when it’s all said and done. But one thing is certain: it’s over after this year. This leaves the Steelers in the same position they were last year, still searching for a quarterback. Unlike last year, the Steelers get aggressive and draft a quarterback in the first round. With this pick, the Steelers select dual-threat quarterback LaNorris Sellers.

15. Seattle Seahawks

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson



The Seattle Seahawks’ defense has played well through the first few weeks of the season. But in the NFL, there is always room to improve and add talented pieces. The Seahawks choose to add CB Avieon Terrell, a versatile defensive back who can play both outside corner and nickel for the team.

16. Houston Texans

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame



The Houston Texans’ record may be the most disappointing so far this season. In my opinion, the defense has been playing at a top-tier level, but the offense has been what’s holding this team back. Relying on C.J. Stroud to carry the entire offense does not appear to be the answer, and they need to find explosiveness in the run game. So with this pick, they add explosive playmaker RB Jeremiyah Love to bring game-changing plays to the ground attack.

17. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals drafted Marvin Harrison Jr. as their WR1, and he is working his way toward fully fulfilling that role. But it’s clear that this receiver room needs more high-end talent. Enter Ja'Kobi Lane. Now Kyler Murray has two big-bodied receivers who thrive in contested catch situations and can make plays when the ball is thrown their way.

18. Minnesota Vikings

CJ Allen, LB, Georgia



The Minnesota Vikings’ team success over the past few years has been fueled by their offense. But while this has made them a strong regular-season team, they've failed to make a deep playoff run. So instead of focusing on offense in this draft, they select Georgia linebacker CJ Allen.

19. Cleveland Browns (via JAX)

Drew Allar, QB, Penn State



With their first pick, the Browns selected Utah OT Spencer Fano, hoping that a quarterback they like would still be available with their second first-round pick. With this pick, the Browns go after Penn State quarterback Drew Allar. I feel good about adding Allar to a QB room with Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders; the Browns should be able to find their quarterback of the future from among the three of them.

20. Indianapolis Colts

For the first time this season, the Colts had to punt the ball. So the Colts’ offense appears to be firing on all cylinders. With this pick, the Colts add to their defense and draft Clemson edge rusher T.J. Parker. Parker, in tandem with Laiatu Latu, will form a young, dynamic one-two punch off the edge.

21. Denver Broncos

This Denver Broncos defense has been one of the best units in all of football. But there’s nothing wrong with adding more pieces. The Broncos select hybrid front-seven player Anthony Hill. Hill can play the stack-backer role and also rush the quarterback—a skill set the defensive coordinator is already familiar with and will be able to take full advantage of.

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the pieces to upset any team in the NFL. But to win championships, your roster has to have both top dogs and underdogs. The Buccaneers move closer to that point by adding dynamic playmakers like Kenyon Sadiq. Offensively, the Buccaneers appear to have every skill position addressed except at tight end.

23. Washington Commanders

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee



The Washington Commanders have had some surprising names emerge on the offensive side of the football, especially at the running back position. This emergence allows the Commanders the flexibility to focus on addressing the defensive side of the ball. With this pick, they choose to improve the secondary and draft Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy. McCoy has the potential to be an immediate plug-and-play starter and fill an important need for the Commanders.

24. Los Angeles Rams

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana



Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford have been a productive duo together, but I believe the Los Angeles Rams need to start preparing for life without Stafford due to his recurring injuries. So, to begin that process, the Rams use this pick to draft Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza.

25. San Francisco 49ers

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The San Francisco 49ers appear to be at a pivot point as a franchise, where they need to find the next set of players who will carry the torch offensively, as some of their older players have been injured more frequently of late. Finding replacements for these players is key to the future with Brock Purdy. With this pick, the 49ers draft Carnell Tate, a big-bodied playmaker who is a smooth route runner and should be a welcome addition for Brock Purdy.

26. Los Angeles Chargers

Christen Miller, IDL, Georgia



The Los Angeles Chargers are starting to resemble the Harbaugh version of the team—a tough, gritty squad that can run the ball and play great defense. One area that still needs improvement is the run game. Drafting Christen Miller gives this defense a physically dominant interior defensive lineman who will be a run-stopper from day one.

27. Detroit Lions

A.J. Harris, CB, Penn State



The Detroit Lions have made a concerted effort to improve their defense over the past few years, but it still needs help. Drafting A.J. Harris adds to a young cornerback room, and Harris will be able to compete with Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw. This allows the Lions to reshuffle the deck, put each player in the best possible position, and give the defense a secondary that can compete with the best offenses in the NFL.

28. Kansas City Chiefs

Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame



The Kansas City Chiefs’ lack of offensive talent at the skill positions is a major problem that needs to be addressed through the draft. Drafting Fields should be an obvious choice here. Fields is a big-bodied, explosive playmaker who thrives in run-after-the-catch situations but can also create explosive plays down the field. It’s been quite a few years since the Chiefs had a true X receiver, and it's time to solve that problem.

29. Dallas Cowboys (via GB)

Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State



With the first pick, the Cowboys addressed their biggest need on defense, and with this selection, they target their top offensive need by drafting a running back with the upside to carry the football 20-plus times per game.

30. Baltimore Ravens

Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson



The Baltimore Ravens once again have a top-tier offense that is fueled by the run game, with the passing game serving as a complementary piece. But once the playoffs hit, the Ravens know they will need playmakers who can make an impact. Antonio Williams is a versatile receiver who thrives at gaining yards after the catch, but can also be a big-play threat.

31. Philadelphia Eagles

Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia



The Philadelphia Eagles have thrived in the draft by capitalizing on other teams’ mistakes of undervaluing prospects. This year, the undervaluation they can exploit is dynamic receiver Zachariah Branch. Branch, combined with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, could form the most dangerous receiving trio in the NFL.

32. Buffalo Bills

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU



The Buffalo Bills’ cornerback room has been in flux over the past few years, and they’ve tried to solve it through the draft and by adding veteran free agents. With this pick, they add a young, talented corner in Mansoor Delane. Delane can play both man and zone coverage and has good length to be disruptive. He should be an immediate positive addition for the Bills.



