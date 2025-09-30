3 Teams That Should Trade For Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints were defeated 31-19 by the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. The rebuilding Saints are now a hapless 0-4. General manager Mickey Loomis should consider trading veteran assets at the deadline in exchange for additional draft capital to accelerate the process.

Running back Alvin Kamara should draw significant interest. Kamara has still been effective despite the Saints' inability to be competitive. The dual-threat back has produced 305 yards of offense and one touchdown.

Legitimate Super Bowl contenders should possess interest in trading for Kamara near the deadline. The acquiring organization would absorb a contract that carries a $18.5 million cap hit next season. Kamara would increase a good team's chances of making a postseason run. We've identified three potential landing spots.

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have rounded off two consecutive victories, beating the Las Vegas Raiders in a nailbiter in Week 4. The 2-2 Bears appear capable of contending for a playoff spot, especially if quarterback Caleb Williams continues improving under Ben Johnson. Williams is 41-of-65 for 510 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception in the previous two games.

Improving the Bears' run game will be critical to maintaining success. Johnson inherited starting running back D'Andre Swift from the previous regime. Swift hasn't been impressive, rushing for just 187 yards while averaging 3.3 yards per carry through four games. Johnson had David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs while he was the offensive coordinator in Detroit. Kamara would be an outstanding fit in his offense.

Kansas City Chiefs

Did the Kansas City Chiefs offense find its footing in Week 4? Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdowns as the Chiefs blew out the Baltimore Ravens 37-20. It was a necessary performance to ease concerns after Andy Reid's squad started a shocking 0-2.

Reid hasn't gotten his rushing attack going yet. The Chiefs rank 22nd, averaging 105.3 yards per game. Mahomes is their leading rusher, usually a telltale sign that you have an efficiency problem. Isiah Pacheco is averaging a pedestrian 4.0 yards per carry and hasn't rushed for a touchdown yet. The aging Kareem Hunt is averaging 3.2 yards per carry. Kamara would represent a massive, massive upgrade.

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders lost veteran running back Austin Ekeler to a season-ending injury. It forced rookie rusher Bill Croskey-Merritt into a prominent role. Perhaps his ascension is a little premature. The Commanders are still rotating backs. Croskey-Merritt has failed to reach 50 rushing yards in three straight appearances.