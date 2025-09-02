Who's Best Bet To Be NFL MVP In 2025?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the league's reigning MVP. Unsurprisingly, that makes Allen one of Associated Press' favorites to repeat, though he's not the No. 1 favorite. That honor belongs to two-time MVP winner Lamar Jackson.

Allen was the rightful 2024 regular-season winner, but with Week 1 finally here, competition will be fierce for football’s most prestigious individual honor this season. With the NFL in its golden era of quarterback play, various signal-callers will attempt to outdo Allen and Jackson. The top options in the 2025-26 NFL MVP betting odds shake out as follows:

Lamar Jackson (+490)

Josh Allen (+500)

Patrick Mahomes (+600)

Joe Burrow (+600)

Jayden Daniels (+1000)

Jordan Love (+1600)

Justin Herbert (+2000)

Jalen Hurts (+2000)

Brock Purdy (+2200)

C.J. Stroud (+2500)

Jared Goff/Baker Mayfield (+2700)



The Favorite: Lamar Jackson

Jackson is a fair favorite based on his history despite not being the reigning champion. The Baltimore Ravens' superstar dual-threat quarterback won MVP in 2019 and 2023, showcasing his continued dominance four years apart. Jackson arguably had a career-best year in 2024, but lost out on the individual honor to Allen.

Jackson threw a personal-high 41 touchdowns while surpassing 4,000 passing yards for the first time in his illustrious career. His four interceptions were the fewest of his career as a full-time starter. There's no reason to believe Jackson will be any less productive in 2025. Derrick Henry returns in the backfield, and DeAndre Hopkins has joined a pass-catching unit that still features Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews, and Rashod Bateman.

The Reigning Champion & My Pick: Josh Allen

Allen was pretty much unstoppable last season. The former Wyoming standout threw 28 touchdowns and just six interceptions, cutting out many of the ill-advised turnovers that occasionally plagued him in previous seasons. Allen was also dynamic as a scrambler, rushing for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

Allen achieved MVP-worthy production despite not having elite playmakers at his disposal. Running back James Cook barely rushed for 1,000 yards, and the Bills didn't have a single 1,000-yard receiver, let alone even two 500-yard receivers. Instead, Allen spread the ball around, involving weapons like Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid in the offense. This year, sophomore wideout Keon Coleman should take a step forward, potentially giving the reigning MVP a go-to option on the boundary.

A Worthy Underdog: Jayden Daniels

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels lit the league on fire last season. The Offensive Rookie of the Year qualified for the Pro Bowl and shockingly carried the Commanders to an unlikely NFC Championship Game appearance. Daniels accounted for 35 total touchdowns and 4,459 yards as a passer and runner.