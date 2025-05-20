Bears 2025 NFL Draft Class Evaluation

The Chicago Bears made eight selections throughout the 2025 NFL Draft, including a trio of second-round picks. General manager Ryan Poles is attempting to accelerate the rebuild under first-year head coach Ben Johnson and franchise quarterback Caleb Williams. The Bears are expecting to take a sizable step forward this season.

Let's analyze their 2025 NFL Draft class, pick by pick.

Round 1 (No. 10): Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Colston Loveland projects as a potential every-down player in Johnson's offense. Loveland is competitive and willing as an in-line blocker, but is also athletic to defeat safeties and linebackers in coverage with added threat as a run-after-catch weapon in space. The former Michigan standout should make an immediate impact as a reliable safety net for Williams in the passing game.

Round 2 (No. 39): Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

The Bears landed a first-round prospect at No. 39 overall in Luther Burden III. Burden III slipped to the second round due to alleged character concerns. Poles is gambling on talent. He projects as the slot receiver, replacing free-agent Keenan Allen. The slippery playmaker is elusive with good instincts.

Round 2 (No. 56): Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

Ozzy Trapilo is versatile enough to play both left and right tackle, but the Bears will likely focus his development at the blindside position. Braxton Jones has always been a band-aid solution, and he's entering a contract year. Kiran Amegadjie did not perform admirably when afforded an opportunity last season. Trapilo is a large blocker with a strong anchor, active feet, and good hands.

Round 2 (No. 62): Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M

The Bears have struggled to create consistent pressure from the interior. Gervon Dexter Sr. took a step as a sophomore, and he should be even better with Grady Jarrett next to him. Shemar Turner should be a depth, rotational piece behind them. Turner combines rare size with athleticism and first-step quickness.

Round 4 (No. 132): Ruben Hyppolite II, LB, Maryland

Ruben Hyppolite II was among the most surprising selections in the entire draft, but he was a prospect who captured an incredible amount of momentum throughout the pre-draft process. Hyppolite II was clocked as fast as 4.39 in the 40-yard dash at his pro day, which would have been a position-best time at the NFL Combine. He ended up going on 10 pre-draft visits as a result, and the Bears pounced in the fourth round.

Round 5 (No. 169): Zah Frazier, CB, UTSA

The Bears are gambling on Zah Frazier’s size and athletic profile. The 6-foot-3 and 186-pound defender ran a 4.36 at the NFL Combine. Frazier is inexperienced, having started just 10 career contests. He'll work on improving his craft while developing behind starters Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson.

Round 6 (No. 195): Luke Newman, IOL, Michigan State

The Luke Newman pick was strictly about depth and versatility. Poles acquired a new starting trio inside this offseason, bringing in Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, and Jonah Jackson. Newman is flexible enough to play a reserve role at both guard and center.

Round 7 (No. 233): Kyle Monangai, RB, Rutgers