3 RBs Chargers Should Trade For After Omarion Hampton Injury

The Los Angeles Chargers placed rookie running back Omarion Hampton on IR, the team announced on Monday. Hampton will miss a minimum of four games with an ankle injury. It's a devastating blow to an offense that already lost fellow ball carrier Najee Harris to a season-ending injury.

Hampton had just enjoyed his breakout performance in Week 4. The former North Carolina standout rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown via just 12 carries. On Sunday, he was injured against the Washington Commanders after rushing for 44 yards.

The Chargers have lost two consecutive contests after starting 3-0. There should be a sense of urgency to acquire a running back after losing both Hampton and Harris to injury. Special teamer Hassan Haskins is the lone healthy running back on the 53-man roster. Kimani Vidal and Amar Johnson are on the practice squad.

We've identified three running backs the Chargers should consider trading for.

Breece Hall, New York Jets

The New York Jets are the NFL's lone winless team (0-5) following Week 5. General manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn are rebuilding the culture. The Jets should be interested in acquiring additional draft capital in exchange for players who aren't in their long-term plans. Breece Hall is in a contract year and Mougey has been unwilling to negotiate an extension, strongly suggesting they're heading for a mutual parting of the ways.

Hall has looked motivated this season. He's rushed for 351 yards via 66 carries, averaging an effective 5.3 yards per carry. The dual-threat playmaker has added 17 receptions for 150 yards to his offensive totals. Hall would be a dynamic weapon in the Chargers' backfield.

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are another rebuilding organization. They claimed their first victory on Sunday, but are still among the favorites to earn the No. 1 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mickey Loomis requires all the draft capital he can realistically acquire for aging assets. Alvin Kamara is Loomis' biggest bargaining chip with the trade deadline approaching.

The Saints have also been playing young running back Kendre Miller more in recent weeks. Across the previous two contests, Miller has carried the football on 21 occasions for 106 yards and a touchdown. Trading Kamara would offer Kellen Moore an opportunity to get an extended look at his ascending ball carrier.

Devin Singletary, New York Giants

If Hall and Kamara are bolder than Chargers general manager Joe Horitz prefers, veteran running back Devin Singletary could be a stellar low-cost alternative. Cam Skattebo has completely taken over the New York Giants' backfield. Singletary could be relegated to RB3 duties again whenever Tyrone Tracy Jr. returns from injury.