Rookies Have Completely Changed Falcons' Defense

The Atlanta Falcons put forth a dominant defensive performance on Sunday Night Football, defeating the Minnesota Vikings 22-6. The Vikings were held to under 200 yards of offense, failed to score a touchdown, and committed four turnovers. The Falcons' 2025 rookie class is spearheading a resurgence on defense.

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot spent his opening four 2025 selections on defense. All of them are contributing immediately. None was more impactful than fourth-round safety Billy Bowman Jr., who is thriving at nickel.

Bowman Jr. intercepted Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy during the second quarter. It was an incredibly competitive rep near the sideline that saw Bowman Jr. out-muscle wide receiver Jalen Nailor for the ball.

The former Oklahoma standout is playing multiple spots for Raheem Morris' defense, aligning as a slot cornerback (58 snaps) and as a box safety (26 snaps as a hybrid linebacker). Bowman Jr. has recorded 10 total tackles, an interception, and half a sack through two contests. He is the eighth player in the last 30 seasons to record these statistics within the first two games of his career and the first Falcon to do so in that span.

Bowman Jr. nearly recorded a second interception of McCarthy, but upon review, the ball hit the ground. The competitive defender has allowed five receptions on nine targets through two games, forfeiting a stingy 6.2 yards per catch. Bowman Jr. is allowing a passer rating of 34.7 when targeted.

He's not the only rookie Falcons safety making an impact. Xavier Watts was drafted in the third round and has played every single defensive snap through two weeks, winning the every-down traditional safety role opposite Jessie Bates III. Watts intercepted McCarthy late, pouncing on a deep desperation ball.

Together, Watts and Bowman Jr. became the first Falcons rookie duo to record interceptions in the same game since Robert Alford and Desmond Trufant in 2013.

Before Bowman Jr. and Watts were drafted, Fontenot used his first two picks on EDGEs Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. They were selected to help fix a pass rush that finished 2024 with the second-fewest sacks (31.0) in the NFL. Through two contests, the Falcons are tied for third-best in sacks with seven quarterback takedowns.

Walker recorded his first career sack on Sunday. He used a gorgeous double-hand swipe to beat Vikings fill-in left tackle Justin Skule right off the snap. It was teach-tape for a pass rusher, with Walker showcasing outstanding get-off while taking a good angle, a clear pre-snap plan, and excellent hand usage.

Meanwhile, Pearce Jr. has been credited with 0.5 sacks. Pearce Jr. actually leads the Falcons in pressures with eight despite having just 30 pass-rushing snaps under his belt. His 26.7% pressure rate ranks fourth among defenders with 20-plus pass-rush reps in the first two weeks, per The 33rd Team.

This Falcons defense is firing on all cylinders, allowing the second-fewest yards (229) and points (14.5) per game. Even recent draft picks Brandon Dorlus and Zach Harrison are playing the most productive football of their young careers. It's Dorlus and Harrison who lead the Falcons in sacks with 1.5 takedowns apiece.