Falcons 2025 NFL Draft Class Evaluation

The Atlanta Falcons made just five selections throughout the 2025 NFL Draft after executing a stunning trade-up back into the first round. General manager Terry Fontenot entered the draft with a clear goal to improve the EDGE and safety positions. It was a hyper-focused strategy to upgrade some clear weaknesses on the defensive side of the ball.

Let's break down their five selections.

Round 1 (No. 15): Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

The Falcons recorded a second-worst 31 sacks last season. That displeased defensive-minded head coach Raheem Morris. Morris was likely been elated to see Jalon Walker, a consensus top-10 prospect, sitting on the board at No. 15. Walker is athletic with positional flexibility. His combination of first-step quickness and explosion should allow him to make an immediate impact. He could be the Falcons’ most productive pass rusher in 2025.

Round 2 (No. 26): James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

The Falcons were apparently infatuated with James Pearce Jr. throughout the pre-draft process. While many teams had character concerns on the pass-rushing prospect, Atlanta came away comfortable with his personality after vetting him carefully. So with Pearce Jr. available at No. 26, the Falcons parted with a 2026 first-round selection and 2025 second and seventh-round picks (46th and 242nd overall) to move back into the first round, adding a third-rounder in the process. Morris has his pass rushers of the future after betting big-time resources on traits.

Round 3 (No. 96): Xavier Watts, SAF, Notre Dame

Morris' defense has one of the premier safeties in the league in Jessie Bates III, but a hole was created opposite him with Justin Simmons' departure. The Falcons needed to get younger at the position. Notre Dame's Xavier Watts is an absolute ballhawk. The former Bronko Nagurski Award winner recorded 13 interceptions over the previous two seasons. Watts displays intelligence and maturity through a high football IQ, attacking passing windows with an instinctual downhill trigger.

Round 4 (No. 118): Billy Bowman Jr., SAF, Oklahoma

Fontenot didn't shy away from addressing his team's need for more playmaking ability on the back end of his defense, immediately doubling down at safety. Billy Bowman Jr. is capable of competing for reps opposite Bates III with Watts throughout training camp. There was a theme here. Like Watts, Bowman Jr. enters the NFL with a ton of ball production on his resume, having accumulated 11 interceptions over the previous three seasons. Atlanta had the eighth-worst turnover differential in 2024, a weakness they plan to improve in 2025.

Round 7 (No. 218): Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin