Falcons' 2025 Make Or Break Player: Zach Harrison

Atlanta Falcons third-year defensive end Zach Harrison is entering a critical season. To date, the Falcons have consistently tinkered with Harrison’s development and position. Slated to play a new role again in 2025, he now faces a make-or-break season.

The Falcons selected Harrison with the No. 75 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The former Ohio State standout was tasked with helping the defense solve its recurring pass-rushing woes. Harrison put forth a half-decent showing in Ryan Nielsen’s scheme, posting three sacks and 33 tackles in his debut season. He really started to shine later in the year, accumulating all three of his sacks in his final three appearances.

First career sack for Zach Harrison!



December 17, 2023

Jimmy Lake replaced Nielsen as the defensive coordinator during the 2024 offseason following the dismissal of then-head coach Arthur Smith. That brought a significant change for Harrison, who was tasked with adding weight and moving inside. Harrison struggled to acclimate to his new role as a sophomore.

Harrison recorded fewer tackles (26) and sacks (1.0) than he did as a rookie. He went from 268 pounds as a pre-draft prospect to a 286-pound sophomore. Harrison also played fewer defensive snaps (268) compared to his rookie campaign (342).

Harrison will also be playing for his third defensive coordinator after current head coach Raheem Morris fired Lake earlier this offseason. Jeff Ulbrich is the new defensive coordinator. Ulbrich essentially plans to blend Harrison's first two seasons by kicking back outside to play the "BIG END" role on the exterior, but at his upgraded size.

Nate Ollie confirms that the Falcons will be an "attacking front" allowing the DL play more free. Says Brandon Dorlus will play off the edge and inside, also confirms that Zach Harrison will play off the edge and he and Dorlus will both be "big ends" in their front, which is… May 1, 2025

It could represent the best-case scenario for Harrison. The Falcons added a slew of traditional pass rushers this offseason after finishing 31st in sacks last year with just 31.0 QB takedowns. They signed veteran Leonard Floyd in free agency, and drafted Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. in the first round. Recent draftees Arnold Ebiketie and Bralen Trice are also still in the mix.

Harrison won't compete for a stand-up rushing role in a crowded position room. Instead, he'll play with his hand in the dirt in three- and four-man fronts. Ulbrich will promote multiplicity on defense, with Harrison as a BIG END alongside Brandon Dorlus, Morgan Fox, and David Onyemata.

The Falcons haven't done Harrison any favors throughout two completed campaigns and three offseasons. He's had as many defensive coordinators and position changes as he's had seasons. By blending his 2023 and 2024 roles, Harrison could reach his performance ceiling while embodying Ulbrich's multiple approach.

The Falcons feature a terrific amount of youth throughout their defensive line. They're hoping for improved showings from Harrison, and sophomores Dorlus, Trice, and Ruke Orhorhoro as well. Walker and Pearce Jr. should be impactful rookies.