Quinshon Judkins' 3 Best NFL Draft Fits

Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins enters the 2025 NFL Draft as one of the explosive ball-carriers. Judkins rushed for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns this past season while helping lead the Buckeyes to a National Championship after transferring to the program from Ole Miss. He displayed his ability to generate huge gains by averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

Judkins also put forth a dynamic performance at the NFL Combine. The Pike Road, Alabama native ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash and leaped a 38.5-inch vertical and a chart-topping 11-foot broad jump.

The No. 46 overall prospect in our latest Draft Network 100 update, Judkins blends speed with power and vision. Judkins possesses between-the-tackles power and generates missed tackles in the open field.

We’ve identified three ideal team fits for Judkins in the 2025 NFL Draft.

New York Giants

The New York Giants have been sniffing around running back prospects throughout the pre-draft process. They're one of several teams that hosted Judkins on a pre-draft visit. They appear serious about pairing sophomore playmaker Tyrone Tracy Jr. with another backfield threat.

The Giants finished 23rd in rushing last season. Devin Singletary was a disappointment after signing a three-year contract worth $16.5 million in free agency, averaging a career-low 3.9 yards per carry. Singletary is likely entering his final campaign with the Giants as he projects as a straightforward cap casualty next offseason. Judkins' three-down ability would help Brian Daboll's offense, which probably wants to be run-heavy with Russell Wilson under center.

Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have routinely been connected to Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton throughout the pre-draft process. The Cowboys own the No. 12 overall selection. Jerry Jones has rarely invested such premium resources into the running back position. The likely outcome sees Dallas take advantage of a deep running back class to draft one later after taking a wide receiver, defensive back, or EDGE in the first round.

The Cowboys did host Judkins on a pre-draft visit. Targeting an explosive ball-carrier with their second-or-third-round selection feels like a more viable strategy. Dallas signed Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency, but this backfield desperately needs an injection of youth and playmaking ability. Both Williams and Sanders are past their prime. Judkins would immediately become the go-to player.

Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati was another stop on Judkins' pre-draft visit tour. Their interest in Judkins is straightforward. The Bengals need to diversify their offense next season. Joe Burrow was an MVP candidate in 2024. Meanwhile, Zac Taylor's rushing attack finished 30th in the league at 92.6 yards per contest.