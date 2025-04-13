NFL Mock Draft 2025: One Week Away!

The anticipation is electric, folks, as we are less than two weeks away from the start of the 2025 NFL Draft. While front offices across football attempt to lock their boards, smokescreens are flying, and fan bases are dreaming big. Every pick has the potential to reshape a franchise—whether it’s a signal-caller at the top, a two-way unicorn, or a dynamic edge rusher. It’s draft season chaos at its finest, and we wouldn't have it any other way.

With conversations within league circles, personal player evaluation, and scheme fit in mind, here is an early look at how things could shape out on the night of the 24th in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

Please note that you can click on each player's name to read their full scouting report.

2025 NFL Mock Draft

1. Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward, QB, Miami

This selection was all but confirmed after Tennessee cancelled their workout with Shedeur Sanders a few weeks back. This spot is a lock in a class with zero consensus on where names are likely to fall. Cam Ward immediately becomes the new face of the franchise in Tennessee and another young gunslinger to know in a youth-infused AFC South.

2. Cleveland Browns

Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

This is where the fun begins, as you could argue three players have a legit shot to hear their names called here. However, Travis Hunter is my top player in the class, and there hasn't been a single player, maybe ever, to enter the NFL with an All-Pro ceiling on both sides of the ball. Hunter is an immediate plug-and-play starter for a roster that flat-out needs more talent. I expect him to earn work on either side of the ball at the NFL level, and his pro day workout (just as a WR) provided a sneak peek into potentially where Hunter wants to live primarily on Sundays.

3. New York Giants

Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

New York needs a long-term plan under center, but that could come via their second-round selection (34th overall) early on day two. Abdul Carter sits atop a long list of teams' boards as their top player in the class with DPOY potential. QB is a need, of course, but you simply don't pass on Carter because of the presence of other pass-rushers in-house if you're New York.

4. New England Patriots

Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

It's likely Armand Membou or LSU's Will Campbell here. For me, I side with Membou, who blends technicality with an elite athletic profile along the front five. He's one of the cleaner evaluations in the class.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Mason Graham, IDL, Michigan

Arguably the top player in the class, Mason Graham would be a top-15 pick in any draft. He may not look the part of a dominating, overpowering IDL, but he's been as unblockable an interior force in college for years and is someone who will make NFL linemen look silly if they attempt to counter him in isolation.

6. Las Vegas Raiders

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

I personally have Omarion Hampton as my RB1 in the class, but mock drafts, for the most part, are a combination of what likely will happen with a personal spin on a few of the selections. The goal here is to give you all as much insight as possible while not straying from my individual evals, and Ashton Jeanty has remained a name that's been tethered to the Raiders the last month or so. If he doesn't go here, expect a team either to make a move up (keep an eye on Dallas), or the Bears to grab him at 10.

7. New York Jets

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The Jets have added young pieces up front over the last few drafts (Olu Fashanu, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Joe Tippmann) and continue the trend here with Will Campbell, who starts out at tackle if I'm head coach Aaron Glenn. Punch timing and hand placement supercede arm length for me, and while length does indeed matter, I can't ignore Campbell's detailed understanding of how to play the position and success over the long haul in the SEC.

8. Carolina Panthers

Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia

Carolina needs more bodies up front, along with more twitch since losing Brian Burns. Jalon Walker is an alignment-versatile, contact-hungry wrecking ball who makes plays up and down a front seven and will be utilized all over from DC Ejiro Evero. Not a single Panther had more than six sacks last fall—Walker could fix that in year one.

9. New Orleans Saints

Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

Shedeur Sanders is the hot name here, but the Saints haven't drafted a first-round QB since Archie Manning wayyy back in the 70s, and there could be more smoke than fire here. Lack of sack production continues to be the knock on Shemar Stewart’s game, but a deeper dive into A&M’s defensive scheme shows that the Aggies asked Stewart to stop the run first, not to pin his ears back as an explosive 5-technique. Just look at Nic Scourton’s production, also. A dominant force at the Senior Bowl, Stewart has the size, length, twitch… really everything you look for in a potential Pro Bowler along a defensive front. Taking the reins off of him as a pass rusher could showcase one of the most productive pass-rushers from the 2025 class. Disruption is production, and in this case, the Saints go best player available at edge while allowing Spencer Rattler to lead the offense for a season in a prove-it campaign with a rebuild in mind.

10. Chicago Bears

By adding Kelvin Banks Jr., Chicago continues their rebuild up front by adding a dynamic mover at the position with starter potential at both tackle and guard. Either way, Banks projects as a long-term starter at the NFL level with the positional versatility that teams covet. Corner was a thought here, also.

11. San Francisco 49ers

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

As technically elite a corner in the class, Will Johnson would slot in right away on the outside to form an intriguing young tandem with Renardo Green. The 49ers have an immense amount of capital to work with (11 picks in total) and could wait to add players at positions of need after drafting the best player available here at No. 11.

12. Dallas Cowboys

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Living in the contested catch bucket is a hard spot to thrive at the NFL level, but Tetairoa McMillan touts many other traits at the position to project him as a high-level contributor at the next level. I'd like to see more explosiveness after the catch, and his speed remains a major question for teams, but he's a physically overpowering presence with sensational body control, football IQ, and hands to dominate smaller defenders.

13. Miami Dolphins

Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas

A playmaker on the back end, Jahdae Barron is as versatile as any defender in the class. He's a modern-day hybrid defender who could replace Storm Duck opposite of Jalen Ramsey, take snaps from the new safety tandem in Ifeatu Melifonwu and Ashtyn Davis, or slide into nickel to give Kader Kohou a break.

14. Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Tyler Warren is the popular pick to be the No. 1 TE off the board, but there's a whole lot of discourse for teams in how the TE totem pole ranks. In all, I do expect the Penn State standout to be the first flex weapon to hear his name called next Thursday night. A playmaker wherever you align him, Warren will impact both facets of the offense while mainly evolving into a security blanket for whoever is under center in Indianapolis for the long haul.

15. Atlanta Falcons

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Don't forget Atlanta spent three consecutive picks to address the defensive front after taking Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall last spring. However, more pop is needed and Jihaad Campbell is a hybrid defender who can do a little bit of everything, and do it well. His ceiling is untapped as a pass-rusher, which could elevate him even further in this class.

16. Arizona Cardinals

Donovan Jackson, IOL, Ohio State

A player with one of the highest floors in the class, Donovan Jackson is a plug-and-play starter for the next 10 years without batting an eye. Arizona's front five mostly returns, but no one has the talent of the former Buckeye, who could also bump out to tackle if need be.

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

Entering 2024, I wanted to see Donovan Ezeiruaku take that next step in his progression before I thrust him into the top-50 conversation. This fall, all he did was show up, execute, and dominate the blockers tasked with trying to keep him away from the pocket. With Sam Hubbard now retired and Trey Hendrickson likely on his way out, Ezeiruaku not only fills a hole, but the Boston College product could quickly turn into Cincinnati's top pass rusher. Flip on his tape against Pittsburgh to see one of the most dominant performances, from any player, in the 2025 class.

18. Seattle Seahawks

Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama

His athletic testing left much to be desired, but tape always holds the most weight. For Tyler Booker, while you'd like to see more explosiveness off the ball or a little less of him playing over his toes, two sacks allowed in 978 career pass-pro snaps in the SEC is as good as it gets. He's advanced technically, strong as an ox, and with a little fine-tuning, could evolve into a consistent Pro Bowl-type of player along a front five.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Malaki Starks, SAF, Georgia

Tampa Bay needs another athlete in the secondary, and Malaki Starks' range is sensational to watch on tape. I like Antoine Winfield Jr. at strong, but adding Starks to play the free also would allow Christian Izien to flex into more snaps at varying alignments.

20. Denver Broncos

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Jaleel McLaughlin has been an excellent story out of Youngstown State, but Omarion Hampton is an entirely different cat with the ability to headline an NFL backfield from day one. My personal RB1 in the class, Hampton is an explosive, nuanced, and physical ball-carrier that continued to check off boxes in Indianapolis by running 4.46 in the 40 with a 38-inch vert and 10-foot-10 broad jump.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Pittsburgh doesn't have a starter on the roster. It's no disrespect to Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson, but there's no shot head coach Mike Tomlin expects to enter 2025 and compete in a loaded division with the QBs currently present. Enter Shedeur Sanders, who would arrive with immense talent around him in George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth, and the recently acquired DK Metcalf. While it could also be a major clash of personalities, a bunch of alphas in the same offense is the type of group I'd want to go to war with each and every Sunday. Positive correlating surroundings are as important to a young QB as anything, and Pittsburgh has some pieces in place.

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

I really like the fit here with Colston Loveland, who Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh helped recruit to Michigan. Adding Ladd McConkey last spring was a major boost to the aerial attack, so why not continue to elevate the talent around Justin Herbert? To add context to Loveland's importance inside the Wolverines' offense last fall, Michigan averaged just 56.3 passing yards a game in the three games he missed. Yes, 56. His presence will open up opportunities for others in L.A.





23. Green Bay Packers

Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

A player that fits the thresholds of what Green Bay eyes in a defensive end, grabbing Mykel Williams at No. 23 here could be considered a high-value pick. When he turns it on, Williams is right up there with Abdul Carter as far as his ability to take over a football game. Take a peek back at his tape against Texas in the SEC title game, where Williams amassed six pressures, four hurries, and two sacks against the likes of Kelvin Banks Jr. and Cameron Williams under a national spotlight. If the metaphorical light bulb turns on, look out.

24. Minnesota Vikings

Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

An elite technician at the position, Benjamin Morrison is a high-level man corner whose name you rarely hear on the broadcast... a good thing for corners. While the hip surgery and medicals remain a talking point in his game, Morrison has the potential to shut down his side of the field as a pure man-cover corner—a lost art in today’s game. He’s right up there with Travis Hunter and Will Johnson as far as the elites at the position in the class.

25. Houston Texans

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

If Josh Simmons were healthy, we're talking about a top-10 pick here and likely the first tackle off the board. However, Simmons remains in the middle of his rehab process, but he is expected to be good to go when September rolls around. With Laremy Tunsil now in Washington, Houston not only needs a left tackle, they need more talent up front, period. If all goes as planned, Simmons aligns at LT in Week 1 to protect C.J. Stroud's blindside.

26. Los Angeles Rams

Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

A name that has consistently popped, Carson Schwesinger is a bowling ball with knives in the middle of a defense and projects as a green dot for a long time. Considering the youth movement up front for L.A. over the last few drafts, adding a player like Schwesinger fills a need at the position while plugging in one of the draft's elite triggermen and one-on-one tacklers. He'd play off the likes of Braden Fiske, Jared Verse, Byron Young, and Kobie Turner extremely well.

27. Baltimore Ravens

Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

As good as Mike Green is as a pass rusher (59 pressures and 17 sacks in 2024) with an advanced repertoire, his ability as a run defender is what moves the needle and remains a really underrated part of his game. Don't base your evaluation on the decal on his helmet... he's the complete package at the position and Baltimore has never been shy in drafting pass rushers with outstanding traits (see Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, and Tavius Robinson).

28. Detroit Lions

Luther Burden III, WR, Missorui

The Lions take the best player available here as they add to an already highly explosive offense. Ben Johnson isn't scheming things up anymore (that's John Morton's job now), but how hard could it be to find ways to get the likes of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, and now Luther Burden III the ball? That's a fantastic problem to have.

29. Washington Commanders

Femi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA

The tea leaves continue to connect Femi Oladejo to Washington, who seamlessly fits general manager Adam Peters' on and off-field culture. James Pearce Jr. is a name to watch here as well, but Oladejo's projectability as a pass rusher, ability to set the edge on early downs, experience at different alignments (former ILB), and leadership qualities paint the picture of everything Washington wants in a ballplayer. Trading back is a high possibility here as well with limited overall draft capital in Peters' pocket.

30. Buffalo Bills

Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

Buffalo has never been shy in adding and developing small-school DBs, and Shavon Revel Jr. is as gifted a corner in the class at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds. Rehab is coming along nicely (see below) and some signs have connected Revel Jr. to Buffalo, whom he has visited in the pre-draft process.

Rehab is coming along nicely for ECU CB Shavon Revel Jr, following ACL reconstruction on Oct. 15th.



One of the premier corners in the class, Revel is up to 21 mph on the treadmill, and remains on track to be fully cleared this summer. pic.twitter.com/pHwAau6QL4 — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 19, 2025

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Grey Zabel, IOL, North Dakota State

One of the winners of Senior Bowl week, Grey Zabel projects as a versatile piece for the Chiefs, who need more talent along the front five. Kansas City's last two losses in the Super Bowl center around their inability to win the line of scrimmage, and Zabel is an addition to boost both facets of the offense. Tight end is a thought here, also.

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Walter Nolen, IDL, Ole Miss

A former all-world recruit, Walter Nolen is a disruptive and uber-athletic player who remains among the top interior players in the class. With Milton Williams now out in Philadelphia, Nolen could become a highly disruptive force within a defensive line that has talent around him. That fits the script here with the likes of Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Jordan Davis, and second-year man Jalyx Hunt all in place. This could be a dream scenario for GM Howie Roseman with Nolen, Kenneth Grant (Michigan), and Derrick Harmon (Oregon) all on the board.



