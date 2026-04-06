2026 NFL Mock Draft: 'What I Would Do'

The 2026 NFL Draft is just two-and-a-half weeks away. Because this will be my final 2026 NFL mock draft before the predictive mock the week of the draft, this'll be a "What I Would Do" version. If I were each of the 32 general managers, how would I attack the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft?

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2026 NFL Mock Draft

1. Las Vegas Raiders

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The Las Vegas Raiders signed Kirk Cousins to a creative deal that essentially serves as a one-year bridge to Fernando Mendoza. While it's very rare these days, allowing a young quarterback to come in and sit for a bit is never a bad idea. I don't believe the Raiders will be able to avoid the temptation to start Mendoza at some point in 2026, but taking some of the pressure off of him early on is part of the plan.

2. New York Jets

Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE, Ohio State



Arvell Reese is the betting favorite to go here, but I don't think it's a lock, with players like Rueben Bain Jr. and David Bailey also being options. But the New York Jets are rebuilding their defense from the ground up, and Reese can be a cornerstone. He toggled between off-ball linebacker and edge rusher in 2025, but I expect his full pass-rushing capabilities to be unlocked in the NFL. Reese acknowledged at the Combine that he has to improve as a full-time edge player, but his blend of size and burst gives him the upside to be the most disruptive pass rusher in this class.

3. Arizona Cardinals

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami



Many expect the Arizona Cardinals to take a pass rusher here, but I still think adding Francis Mauigoa is the right move instead. Mauigoa can hold down the right tackle spot and provide a massive upgrade for the Cardinals. New head coach Mike LaFleur will be tasked with quickly elevating Arizona’s offense, and it starts by locking in his bookend tackles: Paris Johnson Jr. and Mauigoa.

4. Tennessee Titans

While Jeremiyah Love is in play here, I think the push to improve the Tennessee Titans' defense continues with this pick. New Titans head coach Robert Saleh spoke glowingly of Rueben Bain Jr. at the NFL Combine, and Bain said he had a great formal interview with them as well. The arm length concern isn't going away, but Bain can ball. He is explosive off the snap, plays with immense power, has a relentless motor, and offers plenty of upside at a major area of need.

5. New York Giants

Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

Positional value be damned, Caleb Downs would be a perfect fit for the New York Giants here. Downs is an incredibly instinctive player who can thrive anywhere on the field. Downs also brings the kind of leadership and football IQ that should earn him a captain’s role sooner rather than later, making him a foundational piece for this Giants defense. New head coach John Harbaugh saw firsthand the impact a hybrid defensive back like Kyle Hamilton had on his defense in Baltimore, and Downs has the potential to provide that same type of influence in New York.

6. Cleveland Browns

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Cleveland Browns aren't exactly hiding their desire to bolster their wide receiver corps. While they weren't able to nab a big fish via trade, they can take the WR1 here with the sixth pick. The all-around package that Carnell Tate brings to the table makes him a great pick here. Tate is a versatile, technically sound receiver who just knows how to get open in short-to-intermediate windows. He has that rare ability to pluck the ball out of the air from any angle.

7. Washington Commanders

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The Ohio State run continues here. Sonny Styles is the kind of dynamic player the Commanders desperately need on the second level. He offers a rare combination of energy, versatility, and pass-rush ability. The fact that he's already excelled as the green dot for Ohio State proves he has the leadership and high football IQ to be an instant starter and the commander of the Washington defense. Styles wowed with his measurables and athleticism at the NFL Combine.

8. New Orleans Saints

David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech



The New Orleans Saints need to invest in long-term pass-rushing options, and David Bailey is a great place to start. Bailey was a wrecking ball in 2025, leading the nation in pressures while piling up 14.5 sacks. While some will nitpick his frame, his ability to convert elite pass-rushing instincts into consistent sack production was undeniable last season. The question is whether it can fully translate to the NFL and whether or not he is truly a high-end athlete moving laterally. However, he's the clear EDGE2—some have him as EDGE1—and a worthwhile gamble given his immense upside.

9. Kansas City Chiefs

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU



The Kansas City Chiefs have created some holes in their secondary in recent weeks, opening them up to taking a defensive back here. It just so happens that CB1 falls into their lap. Delane was the most complete draft-eligible cornerback in college football this past season, frequently using his physicality and elite football IQ to shut down receivers. He can excel in both man and zone coverage as an immediate starter for the Chiefs.

10. Cincinnati Bengals

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee



I'm so happy Jermod McCoy had a good Pro Day to remind the world just how freakin' good he can be. McCoy may drop out of the top 10 in real life because he hasn't played since the 2024 season, but he's arguably the top corner in the class. He combines size, athleticism, and ball skills at a very high level. If he regains his pre-injury explosiveness, McCoy has the potential to become a true CB1. He'll be healthy for the season and will quickly remind people of why he was the talk of the town in Knoxville as a sophomore.

11. Miami Dolphins

Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Miami Dolphins fans really hope they can keep Mauigoa in South Florida, but Monroe Freeling is way more than a consolation prize. Freeling has the desired length and measurables for the position—he's 6-foot-7 3/8 with massive 34.75-inch arms and an 84.5-inch wingspan—and is still an ascending prospect at just 21 years old. He may move over to right tackle in Miami, but he projects as a long-term starter on one of the sides.

12. Dallas Cowboys

Dillon Thieneman, SAF, Oregon



Dillon Thieneman checks a lot of boxes: experience, ball production, range, football IQ, etc. Oh, and he absolutely stole the show at the 2026 NFL Combine, too. If there were ever a draft to throw positional value out the window in round one, this is it. Thieneman projects as an instant starter in the Dallas Cowboys' defense.

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL)

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The Los Angeles Rams are all-in on making one final Super Bowl run in the Matthew Stafford era. They traded one of their two first-round picks to add an All-Pro corner to their roster. Now, they use their other on a dynamic offensive weapon. Makai Lemon looks ready to make an immediate impact. He’s quick out of his breaks, consistently finds soft spots against zone coverage, and plays with impressive physicality at the catch point. He'll be the WR3 in 2026, unless the Rams move on from Davante Adams early, in which case Lemon becomes the immediate WR2.

14. Baltimore Ravens

Spencer Fano, OL, Utah



While a wide receiver was in consideration here, the Baltimore Ravens lost center Tyler Linderbaum in free agency and can find a replacement here. Spencer Fano is a natural tackle but was asked to take center drills at the 2026 NFL Combine. Some believe he's best suited to play center at the NFL level. Fano is extremely polished, technically sound, and has great footwork. I think he can overcome his arm-length issues to become a starting right tackle if given the opportunity, but he could become the best center in the class, too.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

Cashius Howell has escaped some—some—of the arm-length backlash that Bain Jr. has received. But like Bain, the production can't be ignored. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need more juice in the pass-rushing department and they turn to Howell with this pick. He’s incredibly explosive off the snap, plays with a high motor, and has proven he can produce double-digit sacks at the college level.

16. New York Jets (via IND)

Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State



I really, really like this fit here for the Jets. They've got two franchise tackles already in place, but need more consistency inside for their future franchise quarterback (2027?). Olaivavega Ioane is a powerful, technically sound player who excels in pass protection and consistently creates running lanes. He's unquestionably the best pure guard in the class. Some would even argue he's the best offensive lineman in the class regardless of position.

17. Detroit Lions

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State



It appears Penei Sewell will be transitioning to left tackle, opening up an immediate need on the other side that Max Iheanachor can fill. Iheanachor has been a fast riser since the Panini Senior Bowl, and that hype continued in Indianapolis at the 2026 NFL Combine. Iheanachor has tremendous growth potential as the long-term right tackle. He hasn't even been playing football that long, starting in 2021, so his upside is massive and untapped. He’s a high-end athlete with desired measurables for the position, too.

18. Minnesota Vikings

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame



Yes, I know Jeremiyah Love will go earlier than this. But the combination of team needs in the top eight, plus the disincentivization contract-wise of drafting a running back in that range, means he's falling a bit in this "What I Would Do" mock. Love is a top-five talent in this class and would be an instant-impact player with the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings need a strong run game while they figure out their short- and long-term quarterback situation and Love is an elite talent. Drafting a first-round running back means he has to play early and often. Love will get a chance to do that here.

19. Carolina Panthers

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon



The Carolina Panthers are looking to add another weapon for Bryce Young, so why not grab the elite athlete playing tight end, Kenyon Sadiq? Sadiq is an explosive, elite athlete who brings game-changing speed to the tight end position. He had elite jumps (43.5-inch vertical, 11-foot-2 broad) and a crazy fast 40-yard dash (4.39). Sadiq can line up all over the formation and is a strong blocker in the run game. He's an offensive game-changer who'll help Young continue to grow.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB)

Peter Woods, IDL, Clemson

Peter Woods lost some of his luster in 2025. Originally projected to be a top-10 pick, his landing spot is murky even this close to the draft. But as the Cowboys look to rebuild their defense, I like the idea of adding Woods here. He is already an excellent run defender, but what makes him especially intriguing is his upside as a pass rusher. His athleticism, power, and relentless motor give him the tools to develop into a legitimate interior disruptor on passing downs, adding much-needed versatility and long-term upside to the Cowboys' defensive front.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M



Whether Aaron Rodgers returns in 2026 or not, the Pittsburgh Steelers need more receiving weapons. KC Concepcion is supremely talented and really blossomed this season after transferring from NC State to Texas A&M. He's a RAC monster who has also developed as a deep threat. He's a perfect fit to complement what D.K. Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. do.

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Kadyn Proctor, OL, Alabama



The Los Angeles Chargers must continue investing in their offensive line. The fit here with Kadyn Proctor—and his potential positional versatility—makes sense. Proctor may start as a guard, but I can see him potentially winding up as the Chargers' left tackle with Rashawn Slater moving inside. Either way, Proctor looks like a long-term starter somewhere on the left side of the line.

23. Philadelphia Eagles

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson



Blake Miller met with the Philadelphia Eagles at the 2026 NFL Combine and he could end up being Lane Johnson's long-term replacement. Miller has a phenomenal college resume with good size and a ton of power. He's played mostly right tackle, but he should have no issues moving over to the left side if needed or sticking at right tackle. He may not contribute to the Eagles in 2026, but could be a foundational piece after that.

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX)

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

If the Browns want to find a potential long-term left tackle solution in this draft, this is the last spot they can do it. Caleb Lomu is a young, high-ceiling prospect who made significant strides this season in both pass protection and run blocking. He's a better pass protector at this stage in his career than a run blocker, but he's got the goods to stay on the left side and develop.

25. Chicago Bears

Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri



The Chicago Bears need to make a few defensive line improvements via the 2026 NFL Draft. Here they go with one of my favorite players in the class, Zion Young. Some evaluators have compared Young to Jaelan Phillips. Others compared him to DeMarcus Lawrence. Either way, it's lofty praise for the young man. Young's physical, violent style of play will earn him love from coaches and fans alike. He'll provide the additional pass-rush juice Chicago needs.

26. Buffalo Bills

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Even after the addition of D.J. Moore, the Buffalo Bills still need to bolster their wide receiver room and take advantage of a high-end talent who may fall due to injury concerns. When healthy, Jordyn Tyson is arguably the top receiver in the class. Tyson is a polished, precise route runner who can consistently beat any coverage. He could end up being the steal of the draft.

27. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers miss out on the top tackles here, so they pivot to filling another need: wide receiver. Omar Cooper Jr. is physical, versatile, and can make the quarterback right on throws that other receivers simply can't get to. He had a nose for the end zone in college as well. He can grow into the WR1 in San Francisco.

28. Houston Texans

Kayden McDonald, IDL, Ohio State



The Houston Texans have a good group of pass rushers already. Here, they add a run-stuffing nose tackle. Kayden McDonald is a massive interior defensive lineman who has been steadily climbing draft boards. He uses his strength and high motor to wreak havoc against the run.

29. Arizona Cardinals (via KC/LAR)*

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama



ARI receives: 1.29

KC receives: 2.34, 2027 3rd

This is about where I start feeling comfortable adding Ty Simpson. Arizona moves up five picks to hop the Dolphins (and the Jets) and take a chance on their quarterback of the future. Simpson's 2025 campaign was a bit of a roller coaster, but his tape is loaded with NFL-caliber throws. He’s unafraid to challenge the entire field and fires some darts into tight middle-of-the-field windows. He doesn't have a ton of starting experience, and he fell off after dealing with numerous injuries late in the season, but investing the 29th pick (plus the trade capital difference to move up) is way different pressure-wise and way less costly than the No. 3 pick.

30. Miami Dolphins (via DEN)

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson



Avieon Terrell suffered an injury setback last week that may put his first-round status in jeopardy. He's too good a talent to pass up here, though. Terrell is a physical, sticky man-coverage corner who could step in as an immediate starter for the Dolphins at a major area of need. He projects best inside but has the skill set to play on the boundary as well.

31. New England Patriots

Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn



Keldric Faulk is a versatile defender who can line up anywhere along the defensive front—from the 5-tech to the 1—while using his size and physicality to win. I can see him sliding to the end of the first round on draft day because I'm not sure if his pass-rush upside is intriguing enough to go in the top half of the first round. He's excellent in the run game, though, and has the measurables NFL teams covet at the position.

32. Seattle Seahawks

Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Chris Johnson is one of "my guys" in this draft class. He's projected as an early second-rounder, but I'd love for the Seattle Seahawks to take him here. Johnson has had back-to-back strong seasons with the Aztecs and will be just 21 years old when the NFL season starts. Johnson is scheme-versatile and a difference-maker on the back end—he has five interceptions, four forced fumbles, and two touchdowns over his last two collegiate seasons. Johnson is still ascending as a prospect, leaving plenty of room for growth.





47. Indianapolis Colts

Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

Gabe Jacas is getting a lot more attention in the pre-draft circuit than he did during the college football season. He’s a good athlete with solid pass-rush production in college. He elevated his draft stock with strong showings at the Panini Senior Bowl and 2026 NFL Combine. I think he’d be a very solid addition to this EDGE group.

48. Atlanta Falcons

Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia



The Atlanta Falcons' wide receiver room needs reinforcements behind Drake London. Zachariah Branch is under-hyped right now because of the way he was used in Georgia's offense. More than 45% of Branch's receiving yards came on targets behind the line of scrimmage in 2025. While his size does limit what his future role will be in the pros, he has some truly special traits that'll translate. His footwork, speed, and elusiveness are all really good for a receiving prospect.

52. Green Bay Packers

Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State



Keith Abney II is a smart, competitive corner who played on the boundary at Arizona State. Many think he'll slide inside at the next level. I think he can do a little of both. He plays a physical brand of football that will excite Green Bay Packers fans and coaches. His lack of top-end speed is the concern and why he may end up playing nickel at the NFL level.

56. Jacksonville Jaguars

Christen Miller, IDL, Georgia



Arik Armstead and DaVon Hamilton are entering the final year of their deals in 2026. Maason Smith hasn't yet proven he's a long-term answer, either. So let's add to the defensive line here. Christen Miller has heavy hands and projects as a solid NFL starter. He needs to work on fine-tuning all elements of his game to reach his potential, but he's not far off from doing that.

62. Denver Broncos

Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati



The Denver Broncos don't have many holes on their roster. That's a damn good problem to have, but it makes projecting their first pick a little tough. I'm going to go with a player they've visited with who can help bolster the second level of their defense, Jake Golday. Golday had a breakout season in 2025, displaying strong run defense skills along with good size and length. He's got a ways to go in pass coverage, however.



