Jake Golday Scouting Report

Jake Golday is a linebacker prospect who has a great combination of size, athleticism, and versatility that projects him to develop into an impactful player in the NFL.

Draft Grade: Round 2 - Winning Starter

Strengths:

Versatility: Golday is a versatile second-level defender who can align anywhere from middle linebacker to a stand-up edge rusher, or even as an overhang nickel in sub-packages. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated an in-depth understanding of each alignment, playing them at a high level and maintaining defensive integrity regardless of his pre-snap position.

Explosiveness: Golday is an explosive, violent athlete who is at his best when attacking downhill toward the line of scrimmage. He possesses excellent acceleration and closing speed, allowing him to neutralize ball carriers at or near the line. As an edge rusher or blitzer, Golday has an explosive first step that helps him win around the corner and disrupt the quarterback’s rhythm.

Run Defense: From multiple alignments, Golday is a plus-level run defender. When aligned on the perimeter, he does a great job of setting the edge, fighting through blocks to force the running back back inside toward the flow of the defense. When aligned in the box, Golday effectively works through traffic and chooses the right moment to trigger downhill and make a play on the football.

High Motor: Golday showcases high energy and elite effort on every snap. He relentlessly chases ball carriers all over the field, utilizing his athleticism and closing speed to finish plays. He is a player who not only gives great effort but also leverages his size and physical tools to bring a violent temperament to the game.

Concerns:

Tackling in Space: Golday is a larger linebacker prospect who possesses great linear athleticism, but there are areas where he may struggle in space. Breaking down in the open field to make tackles on elusive ball carriers can be a concern; when forced to rely on lateral quickness rather than straight-line pursuit, Golday can occasionally be out-leveraged. Improving his pad level and footwork when closing on "shifty" targets will be essential for him to become a consistent every-down finisher at the next level.