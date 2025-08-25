Max Iheanachor NFL Draft Scouting Report

Max Iheanachor Scouting Report

Still new to the game, Max Iheanachor is a super exciting prospect who’s uniquely positioned to grow into a high-level offensive lineman.

Draft Grade: Round 2 - Winning Starter

Strengths:

Movement Skills: Iheanachor’s unique story as an athlete has provided him with elite movement skills and elasticity to be a dangerous blocker in space.

Landmarks/Body Shape in Run Game: Iheanchor does a great job of taking the right angles and keeping a good platform, posture, and bend in his run blocks.

Blocking Range: While still learning how to apply his athleticism to the game, Iheanchor shows off some impressive range and body control in the open field. On screens, as a puller, or even setting out to wide alignments, it’s fun to see him move in space.

Concerns:

Speed of the Game: There are some very fixable issues stemming from Iheanchor just getting adjusted to the speed of the game. Whether it’s timing the snap or staying disciplined with his engagements in the run game, there's a comfort and consistency that needs to be found.

Hands in Protection: Iheanchor needs to find a way to weaponize his hands more in protection. Finding a violent and convicted strike will be crucial in complementing his athleticism in protection.

Max Iheanachor Summary/Projection:

Max Iheanachor’s path to the Power Four level is anything but typical. Born and raised in Nigeria before moving to Los Angeles at age 13, he grew up playing soccer and basketball—eventually developing into a 6’6” small forward at King Drew Medical, a high school that didn’t even have a football team. He didn’t start playing football until 2021, when he enrolled at East LA College. His size, natural footwork, and athletic background helped him close the gap quickly, and he developed into one of the top junior college prospects in the country—ranked No. 7 overall by 247Sports. He transferred to Arizona State in the spring of 2023 and was thrown into the rotation earlier than expected due to injuries. By 2024, he was a full-time starter for a Sun Devils team that pushed into the College Football Playoff conversation. Still new to the game, Iheanachor brings big-time traits and plenty of room to grow.

Max’s story is what makes covering the draft so much fun. A basketball convert who’s still getting his sea legs in football, he’s already showing signs of potential NFL stardom going into just his fifth year playing the sport. Stories like this are vital to the evaluation process. Max has been uniquely shaped by his multisport background and is on track to become a future NFL offensive lineman.

It all starts with who he is as an athlete. Flexible, explosive, and mobile, Max Iheanachor plays a wonderfully entertaining game. His nimble feet in space, ability to change direction and accelerate, and his urgency off the ball in the run game all showcase his raw potential as a blocker. At 320+ pounds, there’s every reason to be excited about who Max already is as a football player. Strength and natural power aren’t concerns. Most of the issues I saw stemmed from his ongoing adjustment to the speed of the game. Max plays fast, hard, and wide open. As a run blocker, he shows strong bend and posture, consistently engaging defenders with good body shape.

That said, there were too many moments where Iheanachor would lunge or fall out of frame on blocks. I think his reactionary athleticism will sharpen as he gets more comfortable with the game’s tempo. A related issue—but from a different angle—is his timing off the snap. I’d love to see him better anticipate the count and use it to his advantage. Too often, he was just a half-step late out of his stance, which limited his ability to fully showcase his athleticism and get to his landmarks before rushers.

Becoming more aggressive and assertive with his hands is another area for growth. That will come with reps and experience, but it’s a clear area where more consistency could elevate his overall game.