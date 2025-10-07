Gunnar Helm Primed To See More Targets

Tennessee Titans rookie tight end Gunnar Helm enjoyed a career-best day in Sunday's thrilling Week 5 come-from-behind victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Helm recorded four receptions on five targets for 34 yards, posting season-high numbers in every category. The Titans need to keep him involved moving forward.

Titans offensive coordinator Nick Holz was very complimentary of Helm when meeting with the local media on Tuesday. Holz referred to his rookie TE as an easy pass catcher. He indicated Helm’s targets should increase moving forward.

.@Titans OC Nick Holz: TE @gunnar_helm is an easy ball catcher, could see his targets going up moving forward — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 7, 2025

The Titans strung together three scoring drives in the fourth quarter to overcome a 21-6 deficit and defeat the Cardinals in last-second fashion. On the first possession that kick-started the comeback, Helm dropped a 1st-and-10 pass because he tried turning upfield before securing it. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward overcame that by completing a 47-yarder to Calvin Ridley on 3rd-and-10.

The very next play was highlight-reel worthy, with Helm hauling in a 19-yard reception down to Arizona's one-yard line. It was an over-the-shoulder accurate drop in a bucket that featured a nifty toe-tap by the former Texas standout. Tony Pollard rushed for a touchdown on the next official play.

On Tennessee's second scoring drive of the fourth quarter, Helm caught a six-yard pass that set up a favorable 2nd-and-short, which was converted by Ward. On the Titans' game-winning drive, Helm caught a critical third-down pass that moved the chains. Three plays later, the Titans were at the Cardinals' 15-yard line, in position for a Joey Slye walk-off field goal.

The Titans immediately made Helm a keynote contributor on offense, but his role is still expanding as the weeks progress forward. Sunday's victory over the Cardinals represented the first time Helm had out-snapped TE1 Chig Okonkwo (44-42). That feels notable.

Helm earned those snaps. Brian Callahan's offense was efficient and dangerous with the rookie playmaker on the field. Helm's EPA (Expected Points Added) per play was a positive 0.35, per RBSDM. His overall EPA was 2.1, second-best on the Titans' offense Sunday, trailing just Ridley and his 131-yard performance.

Helm is just one of six rookie tight ends playing consistent snaps. He's caught 11-of-13 targets overall, and his 84.6% target-to-catch rate leads all rookie TEs, per Pro Football Focus. Helm's yards per route run (1.42) also ranks second, trailing just first-round pick Tyler Warren (2.26) in that category.

Ward has enjoyed a stellar quarterback rating of 98.1 when targeting Helm. Among the six rookie TEs playing consistent snaps, he's the only one who hasn't been whistled for a single penalty. He's playing a technically clean brand of football.

The Titans are receiving contributions from their rookie class, especially on offense. Ward is growing into a franchise quarterback, Elic Ayomanor has caught two touchdowns while already establishing himself as a starter, and Chimere Dike has arguably been the best special teams returner in the league. You can add Helm to that list.