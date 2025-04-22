Chimere Dike NFL Draft Interview: Playmaker

Florida wide receiver Chimere Dike was a big-time performer at the NFL Combine. Dike ran the third-fastest 40-yard dash among receivers at the NFL Combine at 4.34. He also leaped a 38.5-inch vertical and a 10-foot-8 broad jump after producing a career-high 42 receptions for 783 yards this past college football season.

Dike recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Dike discussed transferring from Wisconsin to Florida, averaging 18.3 yards per catch, his eye-popping NFL Combine performance, and more.

JM: You took a nice step forward in 2024 after transferring to Florida from Wisconsin, recording 42 catches for a career-high 783 yards. You must feel like that move paid off for you.

Chimere Dike: I knew I had one year of college football left and I operated with a sense of urgency. I wanted to put myself in the best possible situation. I had a connection with Graham Mertz and DJ Lagway.

Being around my teammates at Florida, understanding the way Billy Napier wanted to run the program, it was just a perfect fit for me. I appreciated his vision for the program. The transfer paid off for me. I feel like I had a good year and I was able to grow a lot on and off the field.

JM: There’s no doubt about that. You also averaged an explosive 18.3 yards per catch. What is it about your game that allowed you to make so many plays vertically?

Chimere Dike: I was able to showcase a vertical skill set this year. I thought I had more to offer in my game, something more to tap into. I’m excited to continue exploring that at the next level. I better understood how to navigate that and how to separate at my stem.

I think I really thrived in the Florida offense this past season. I also give a lot of credit to our offensive line. They had the ability to protect so that we could run those longer developing passing plays vertically.

That offensive line allowed Elijah Badger and myself, and our quarterbacks to benefit from that.

JM: You carried that momentum over to the NFL Combine, where you ran the third-fastest 40 (4.34), and finished top 10 in the vertical (38.5 inches) and broad jump (10-foot-8) as well. Did you get good feedback from scouts on your performance?

Chimere Dike: I definitely put forth a good performance. I feel like I displayed the athletic ability required to compete at the next level. That’s a big box I wanted to check off at the NFL Combine.

I got great feedback from my Combine showing. That’s been the case.

JM: You’re so athletic. Does Chimere Dike have a favorite route to run?

Chimere Dike: It was probably the deep crosser this past season. I had a lot of success with that. I also love the option route. The good thing about my game is I enjoy running a complete route tree. I’m always working on my abilities as a route runner. I still have room to expand.

JM: If you could sit down with any wide receiver in the NFL and pick their brain, who would you choose and why?

Chimere Dike: Davante Adams. His knowledge of the game is just incredible. He’s obviously going to be a Hall of Famer someday. I grew up watching him as a kid from Wisconsin. I really admire his game and his technique, and how competitive he is.

JM: That’s an outstanding choice. Have you met with any NFL teams throughout this pre-draft process?

Chimere Dike: I’ve had a ton of team meetings. Without getting too deep, I’ve met with all 32 teams during the process. It’s been a blessing, a very productive process for me. I’ve been busy.

JM: We've appreciated your time today. What kinda impact is Chimere Dike going to make at the next level?

Chimere Dike: I think I’m going to bring a lot of consistency to the room. I think one of the more underrated aspects of my game is my ability to make those around me better. I have a terrific work ethic and leadership ability.