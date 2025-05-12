Titans 2025 NFL Draft Class Evaluation

The Tennessee Titans made nine selections throughout the 2025 NFL Draft. General manager Mike Borgonzi selected the organization’s new franchise quarterback at No. 1 overall. The Titans are attempting to reset the culture, having drafted experienced, mature prospects who established themselves as leaders at their programs.

Let's analyze their 2025 NFL Draft class, pick by pick.

Round 1 (No. 1): Cam Ward, QB, Miami

The Titans fell in love with Cam Ward throughout the pre-draft process. His alpha personality, natural leadership skills, and rare work ethic made him worthy of the No. 1 pick. Ward is an off-script magician who generates explosive passing plays via creative arm angles and off-platform ability. The Titans believe they've finally solved the QB position.

Round 2 (No. 52): Femi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA

Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson saw his unit record the third-fewest sacks last year. The Titans also parted with seasoned veteran Harold Landry III earlier this offseason. Femi Oladejo is a raw product after switching from off-ball linebacker to EDGE in the middle of the 2024 college football season, continuing his positional transformation at the Senior Bowl. Oladejo looked explosive and powerful at rookie minicamp, and could see the field earlier than expected.

Round 3 (No. 82): Kevin Winston Jr., SAF, Penn State

The Titans possessed an early second-round grade on safety Kevin Winston Jr. before he suffered a partially torn ACL. They believe the Penn State standout was a steal at No. 82 overall following a trade-back with the Seattle Seahawks. Winston Jr. is versatile and productive, and he should quickly compete for reps in big dime and nickel packages. He projects as a long-term every-down starter at safety.

Round 4 (No. 103): Chimere Dike, WR, Florida

Chimere Dike adds a layer of much-needed speed to the passing offense. Dike ran a blazing-fast 4.34 at the NFL Combine at 6-foot-1 and 196 pounds. He was a big-play creator via deep crossing routes, producing 42 receptions for 783 yards this past college football campaign. The Titans view him as versatile enough to contend for reps at all three receiver positions.

Round 4 (No. 120): Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

Gunnar Helm is a versatile "Y" tight end with enough athleticism to make occasional impact plays in the passing game. Helm should quickly push the oft-injured Josh Whyle for in-line duties with Chig Okonkwo still qualifying as the "MOVE" option as a primary pass catcher. The Titans foresee the big-bodied tight end developing into a key role player on offense.

Round 4 (No. 136): Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

The Titans traded up for Elic Ayomanor, making him their third drafted pass-catcher in the fourth round. Ayomanor is a big-bodied and powerful wideout who is explosive for his size. He possesses a direct path to immediate snaps, with underwhelming veteran receiver Van Jefferson as the current "X" receiver. He could become head coach Brian Callahan's version of Tee Higgins in Tennessee.

Round 5 (No. 167): Jackson Slater, IOL, Sacramento State

Jackson Slater is a small-school talent who exploded at the Senior Bowl. He's versatile enough to play both guard and center. Slater will earn a reserve swing role in 2025, but he projects as a sophomore starter at right guard, with aging free-agent addition Kevin Zeitler on a one-year contract.

Round 6 (No. 183): Marcus Harris, CB, Cal

Marcus Harris is aggressive and athletic. The Idaho-to-Cal transfer ran a reported 4.38 at pro day. Harris will support Roger McCreary at nickel corner while also impacting special teams as a rookie.

Round 6 (No. 188): Kalel Mullings, RB, Michigan