Is Woody Marks Now Texans' Lead RB?

The Houston Texans picked up their first victory on Sunday, blowing out the Tennessee Titans 26-0. Rookie running back Woody Marks enjoyed a breakout performance. Marks should be the Texans' lead ball-carrier moving forward.

The former USC standout rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown via 17 carries, averaging an effective 4.1 yards per carry. The dual-threat Marks also hauled in four receptions for 50 yards and a second score. An outmatched Titans defense had no response for his versatility.

Marks' first career touchdown catch was a well-executed play design by offensive coordinator Nick Caley, featuring a fake pitch to Xavier Hutchinson before C.J. Stroud hit Marks on the rollout. Marks registered 261 receptions as a pass-catcher throughout five years of college, including 83 receptions as a sophomore at Mississippi State in 2021. He's a natural receiver.

C.J. Stroud to Woody Marks for a Texans TD!



TENvsHOU on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/9MacZp1BTJ — NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2025

Marks' touchdown run occurred late in the fourth quarter. Stroud handed the ball to Marks on 1st-and-10 from the Titans' 18-yard line. The rookie ball-carrier burst through a gaping rushing lane before a flawless cut-back gained him entrance into the end zone.

On the first clip captured by Josh Norris here, Marks absolutely pancakes veteran Titans safety Quandre Diggs. It highlights Marks' toughness and reliability in pass protection. It also proves the Texans can trust him to be a three-down option.

the Woody Marks RB1 takeover is here



17 carries - 69 yards - 1 TD

4 catches - 50 yards - 1 TD



and one (1) pancake. On 56% snaps in Week 4. pic.twitter.com/jyGTez0xMG — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) September 29, 2025

The Texans have been gradually easing Marks into their lineup. He played seven snaps in Week 1 and 13 in Week 2. In Week 3, the rookie fourth-round selection was barely outsnapped by veteran running back Nick Chubb 33-30. Against the Titans, Marks completed his takeover of the Texans' backfield by outsnapping Chubb 40-30.

Chubb has filled in nicely, and the 29-year-old four-time Pro Bowler is averaging a respectable 4.0 yards per carry this season. However, the ceiling for the previously struggling Texans' offense is just so much higher when Marks is on the field. That was undeniable on Sunday.

Marks was effective and efficient versus a tired Titans defense. He outperformed expectations, rushing for 20 yards over expected (RYOE), according to Next Gen Stats. That's seventh-most among all RBs in Week 4 heading into Monday Night Football. Marks is already tied with Nico Collins for the Texans' team lead in touchdowns with two.

Marks' rushing yards over expected percentage (ROE%) was an excellent 58.8%. That was fourth-highest on Sunday behind just Omarion Hampton, Kenneth Gainwell, and Kyren Williams. Marks had a total Expected Points Added (EPA) as a rusher of 0-2, per RBSDM. For comparative purposes, Chubb's was -4.8. As a receiver, Marks had the second-best EPA on the Texans at 3.0. Caley's offense was significantly more dangerous with its first-year playmaker in the backfield.