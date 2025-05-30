3 Teams That Should Sign Nick Chubb

Veteran running back Nick Chubb is among the more intriguing players still available in free agency. Chubb's market should start heating up as training camp approaches. The four-time Pro Bowler returned from a devastating 2023 torn ACL injury to appear in eight games for the Cleveland Browns in 2024 before breaking his foot.

Chubb was clearly still hobbled by the initial setback. The former Ohio State performer rushed for 332 yards, averaging a lackluster 3.3 yards per carry. Chubb's season ended on injured reserve for the second straight campaign.

Chubb believes those injuries are behind him now. The four-time 1,000-yard rusher could be an effective member of a backfield rotation as a between-the-tackles change-of-pace runner if healthy. With OTAs occurring around the league, we've identified three potential landing spots for Chubb.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are going to be a run-heavy team in 2025. Head coach Pete Carroll is an old-school leader who believes in establishing the run. That's precisely why the Raiders selected Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite Ashton Jeanty at No. 6 overall. There are no misconceptions over the Raiders' expected approach.

Jeanty projects as a three-down workhorse, but it wouldn't hurt to have better veteran depth behind him. Chubb would compete with Raheem Mostert, another oft-injured veteran who's past his prime, for the change-of-pace role. Behind Mostert, Carroll inherited Sincere McCormick and Zamir White from the previous regime and should promise them nothing heading into 2025.

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings re-signed veteran running back Aaron Jones to a two-year contract worth $20 million earlier this offseason. Jones enjoyed a nice bounce-back season in 2024, rushing for 1,138 yards while appearing in all 17 regular-season games. He'll now attempt to maintain that effectiveness while entering his dreaded age-31 season.

The Vikings don't have much depth behind Jones. They took a flyer on former San Francisco 49ers undrafted free agent Jordan Mason in free agency. Mason rushed for 789 yards in Christian McCaffrey's absence last season, but can he replicate that form? Chubb would add additional insurance. Furthermore, head coach Kevin O'Connell runs a similar scheme to the one Chubb thrived in under Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland, given that both coaches derive from similar trees.

Chicago Bears

There were rumors that new Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson would make a sizable investment in the position this offseason after coaching David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit. That did not come to fruition. The Bears' only offseason addition at the position was seventh-round draft pick Kyle Monangai.