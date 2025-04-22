Woody Marks NFL Draft Interview: All-Around Playmaker

USC running back Woody Marks is the most productive pass-catching back in the 2025 NFL Draft. A dominant third-down player, Marks accumulated 261 catches for more than 1,500 receiving yards throughout his college football career. He also rushed for 1,133 yards for Lincoln Riley at USC this past campaign.

Marks recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Marks discussed transferring from Mississippi State to USC, playing a third-down role, running between the tackles, his recent pre-draft meetings, and more.

JM: You took a huge step forward after transferring from Mississippi State to USC, this past season. You must look back on the decision to enter the portal fondly.

Woody Marks: I loved the decision to go to USC when I look back on it. Going out there to play for Lincoln Riley was a great decision. I had previously played for Mike Leach. I couldn’t ask for better experiences.

I had some great teammates at USC. Of course I loved my teammates at Mississippi State as well. I was able to improve my game at USC. That program was ready to compete and win games.

JM: You rushed for 1,133 yards and nine touchdowns, surpassing 1,000 yards for the first time. That was nearly double the amount of rushing yards you had in any other season. You must have felt vindicated, like yeah, I knew I was capable of this.

Woody Marks: Yeah, I definitely knew I was capable of rushing for a bunch of yards. That’s exactly what I did in high school as well. I knew I could rush for 1,000 yards. I also didn’t catch many passes out of the backfield in high school, but I did that at a high level in college.

JM: Speaking of, my favorite aspect of your game is what you offer on third down as a pass catcher. You caught 261 balls for 1,546 yards. You might be the best pass-catching back in this class.

Woody Marks: I love playing as a pass catcher. I learned a lot about playing that role from my former teammate Austin Williams at Mississippi State. He was a great guy who had incredible hands. I never saw him drop a pass.

We used to workout together. We caught a lot of tennis balls before and after practice, just working on our hands. That’s really what made me a certified hands catcher. That’s the reason why I don’t wear gloves. I trust my hands.

JM: You’re incredibly effective in the passing game. You’re going to be a big-time asset at the next level. You also have a densely built frame that looks pro-ready to me.

Woody Marks: I was undersized when I first got to Mississippi State. I built my frame up. I’m 216 pounds right now. I’m just attacking the process. I had two great strength coaches at Mississippi State and USC. We put the work in, especially in the offseason.

I love the weight room. It translates onto the field. I’m always trying to play with great contact balance to score touchdowns.

JM: You were also impressive at the NFL Combine. Were you satisfied with the overall performance?

Woody Marks: I had a great time at the NFL Combine. I loved being around NFL coaches. I learned a lot of new terminology out there. I was learning about different teams and their systems, seeing the differences between college and the NFL.

I took in a lot of great feedback from NFL coaches at the Combine. It was an exciting opportunity.

JM: You looked smooth out there. You've been busy in recent weeks. Have you completed any pre-draft visits and things of that nature like workouts?

Woody Marks: I’ve met with the Texans, Giants, Jets, Chargers, Falcons, Packers, and a few others. I’ve been meeting with running back coaches, offensive coordinators, and head coaches. It’s been a good process. I’ve met with a few teams in person and virtually.

JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We've appreciated your time today. What kinda impact is Woody Marks going to make at the next level?