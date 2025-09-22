Who Should Be The Heisman Trophy Favorite Right Now?

Week 4 of the college football season had several intriguing showdowns, rivalry games included, on its schedule. Superstars are beginning to emerge and distance themselves from the competition. In the Heisman Trophy race, two frontrunners have emerged: Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer and Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Mateer and Mendoza could jockey for positioning throughout the campaign. Both have impressed in different ways. What Mendoza and the Hoosiers are achieving is special right now, and he should be considered the current Heisman Trophy favorite.

The 19th-ranked Hoosiers had a difficult challenge on paper versus No. 9 Illinois. Indiana eviscerated them 63-10, making the biggest jump in this week's new AP Top 25, climbing eight spots to No. 11. Mendoza was unstoppable, completing 21-of-23 passing attempts for 267 yards and five touchdowns.

E.J. Williams Jr. went UP for this one ‼️



No. 19 @IndianaFootball doubles their lead over No. 9 Illinois 👀



📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/KcISQ6Jwn4 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 21, 2025

Mendoza currently leads all D-I quarterbacks in college football in touchdown passes with 14. He hasn’t thrown an interception yet. Mendoza’s quarterback rating of 206.2 is second-best to USC’s Jayden Maiava (208.8).

Mendoza has arguably been the most accurate quarterback in college football. His completion percentage of 76.8% ranks second behind Ohio State’s Julian Sayin (78.9%). Mendoza has attempted 28 more passes than Sayin, thrown six more touchdowns, and three fewer interceptions.

Mateer was outstanding throughout Oklahoma’s 24-17 SEC victory over Auburn on Saturday. The dual-threat quarterback completed 24-of-36 attempts for 271 yards and a touchdown. Mateer also rushed for 29 yards and an additional score. The Sooners, previously ranked No. 11 overall, surged into the top 10 (No. 7) for the first time in two years.

Mateer made several impressive throws throughout the evening. On this rep, the Sooners' standout quarterback swiftly identifies man coverage down the sideline. This is a 31-yard bucket-drop completion to Isaiah Sategna III down to Auburn's 9-yard line. On the very next play, Mateer rushed for a 9-yard game-winning touchdown.

Absolute bucket drop from John Mateer. Wowza. pic.twitter.com/EtV5PDDKQR — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) September 20, 2025

Mateer and the Sooners will soon undergo a challenging schedule stretch that could define his Heisman (and their College Football Playoff) chances. They'll face Texas in this year's Red River Rivalry in Week 6, with follow-ups versus South Carolina, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Alabama. Mendoza has upcoming showdowns with Iowa and Oregon before an early November matchup with Penn State.

There are other quarterbacks worth monitoring in the Heisman Trophy race. Oregon's Dante Moore is a fast-rising prospect. The Ducks have played a soft schedule, but they're 4-0 with Moore throwing for 962 yards, 11 touchdowns, and one interception.

Carson Beck's odds improved following Miami's blowout rivalry win over Florida. Beck didn't do much heavy lifting, but the Hurricanes are viewed as legitimate National Championship contenders after moving up to No. 2 overall in the latest AP Top 25.