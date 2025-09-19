Can John Mateer Enter Round 1 QB Conversation?

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer has been one of college football's most electric signal-callers through three completed weeks. Mateer and the 11th-ranked Sooners play one of this weekend's most intriguing games versus No. 22 Auburn. Another stellar performance would positively alter his 2026 NFL pre-draft stock.

Mateer transferred to Oklahoma this offseason after three seasons (2022-24) at Washington State. He sat behind 2025 No. 1 overall quarterback Cam Ward for two years before Ward transferred to Miami. In 2024, Mateer’s only campaign as a starter, he threw for 3,139 yards, rushed for 826 yards, and totaled 44 touchdowns en route to Pac-12 Conference "top performer of the year" honors. He then followed his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Ben Arbuckle, to Oklahoma.

The Sooners are 3-0 heading into Saturday's home clash with Auburn in Norman. Most notably, Mateer completed 21-of-34 passing attempts for 270 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in a 24-13 Week 2 win over Michigan. The dual-threat quarterback has already accounted for nine touchdowns in three games.

John Mateer: 90.6 PFF Grade When Under Pressure This Season



🎯 2nd Among All Quarterbacks@OU_Football pic.twitter.com/edYbhva4Sn — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 18, 2025

The No. 92 prospect in our current Draft Network 100 rankings, Mateer currently ranks seventh among all college football quarterbacks in passing yards (944). His completion percentage (67.6%) is fourth-best among QBs with 100-plus passing attempts. Mateer's four rushing touchdowns are the second-most among signal callers.

Though Mateer's play style is a little unconventional by NFL standards, he's occasionally displayed playmaking ability from the pocket. Mateer has an elite Pro Football Focus passing grade of 90.6 when under pressure. That's second-best among all quarterbacks in college football right now.

Mateer has been absolutely electric. At times, he plays like a gunslinger quarterback. On other occasions, Mateer showcases elite mobility from the pocket, flashing the ability to create off-script explosives with his arm and legs. He showcases legitimate power and elusiveness as a runner.

On this rep, Mateer highlights the type of toughness pro organizations covet in their quarterbacks. Despite getting absolutely leveled in his own end zone, he rips a 40-yard gain to Deion Burks to the opposite hash, away from the single-high safety. This is impressive stuff.

One truly elite trait: John Mateer's toughness



This is a nerve-wracking situation: Inside your own endzone. But Mateer knows what he has and trusts it. Pushes this 40 yards oppo-hash, away from the single-high SAF.



Awesome stop-and-go and sideline awareness from Deion Burks. pic.twitter.com/M0lnoy4fer — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) September 10, 2025

Exploring how NFL franchises value Mateer's skill set leading up to April's 2026 draft will be a fascinating exercise. He combines his natural football instincts with arm talent. Mateer’s athleticism makes him a threat to manufacture impactful plays at the quarterback position, possessing some traits you can't teach.

If a head coach and offensive coordinator are willing to commit to shaping their offense around his rare athletic traits, say how the Philadelphia Eagles have done with Jalen Hurts, the results could be electric. Mateer has believers in NFL scouting circles.

It's the technical aspects of Mateer's game that will be picked apart throughout the pre-draft process. He tends to stare down defenders and lock onto his primary read as opposed to cycling through his progressions efficiently. Mateer's arm strength on short-to-intermediate throws is adequate, but his velocity diminishes on deeper throws, and he will be considered below-average at the NFL level. Size thresholds will also be questioned.