NFL Mock Draft 2026: What's New After Week 2?

We've progressed through a couple of weeks in the 2025 NFL and college football campaigns. It remains incredibly early in the scouting process, but 2026 NFL Draft prospects are beginning to emerge, and pro-team weaknesses are becoming clearer. NFL mock drafts in September are fascinating exercises. Here's some early-season analysis that puts forth some possibilities and prospects worth monitoring.
Please note that the order you see below reflects current Super Bowl odds.
2026 NFL Mock Draft
1. New Orleans Saints
Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
The New Orleans Saints are positioned to take a quarterback. LSU's Garrett Nussmeier is the best one I've seen through a few weeks. Nussmeier is a pro-ready prospect who possesses NFL-caliber poise and accuracy.
2. Cleveland Browns
Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
Cleveland Browns right tackle Jack Conklin is on an expiring contract. The Browns miss out on the top quarterback here, so they address another key position. Francis Mauigoa is a natural right tackle who'd slot into that spot flawlessly with power, explosiveness, and a violent motor.
3. New York Jets
LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina
If the New York Jets are drafting this high, they're probably taking a quarterback. Justin Fields has exceeded expectations early, but he's a short-term solution on a bridge contract. LaNorris Sellers is raw as a passer, but possesses the high-end athletic tools to develop into a difference maker.
4. Tennessee Titans
Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami
The Tennessee Titans will struggle to rush the passer this year. Both Arden Key and Dre'Mont Jones are on expiring contracts, and neither defender is a true No. 1 EDGE. Rueben Bain Jr. fits the Titans' preferred profile of a powerful pass rusher, and he'll surely receive a ringing endorsement from his former teammate, quarterback Cam Ward.
5. New York Giants
Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
Offensive line play continues to be a recurring issue for the New York Giants. Brian Daboll must be better prepared to hand the keys to Jaxson Dart. Spencer Fano is capable of playing either tackle position, and he'd fulfill the Giants' need on the right opposite Andrew Thomas.
6. Carolina Panthers
Peter Woods, IDL, Clemson
Talent on the defensive side of the ball continues to be a problem for the Carolina Panthers. They've spent high picks at quarterback and wide receiver in recent years. Peter Woods is the best prospect available. Woods' elite athleticism and technical prowess would pair nicely alongside Derrick Brown.
7. Miami Dolphins
Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
The Miami Dolphins have an unserious group playing cornerback this campaign. Tennessee's Jermod McCoy is the top cornerback in the class. Expect McCoy to establish himself as such when he returns from January's torn ACL later this season.
8. Las Vegas Raiders
Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn
Pete Carroll prioritizes defense and high-level trench play. Maxx Crosby is a superstar, but his running mate, Malcolm Koonce, is on a one-year prove-it contract after suffering a brutal injury. Keldric Faulk would be a long-term solution opposite Crosby with his physical temperament.
9. New England Patriots
T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson
The New England Patriots posted the fewest sacks in the NFL in 2024. They tried to address the problem via free agency, adding Harold Landry and Milton Williams. I'd like to see them draft a solution, too, and Clemson's T.J. Parker blends speed with power to beat offensive tackles in a multitude of ways.
10. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL)
Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
Matthew Stafford is operating on a year-to-year basis. Drew Allar is rough around the edges, but possesses the prototypical size and arm that NFL coaches covet. Sean McVay could see him as the ideal candidate to replace Stafford while molding his potential.
11. Chicago Bears
Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
Ben Johnson had David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit. D'Andre Swift isn't going to cut it in Chicago moving forward. Drafting Jeremiyah Love would give Johnson the three-down bellcow his offense craves.
12. Seattle Seahawks
Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
Josh Jobe feels like a placeholder starter for the Seattle Seahawks opposite Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon—and both Jobe and Woolen are on expiring contracts. Avieon Terrell is such a natural in coverage. Terrell would be a nice fit in Mike Macdonald's scheme.
13. Dallas Cowboys
Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon
The Micah Parsons trade created a need at EDGE. Marshawn Kneeland and Donovan Ezeiruaku are still developing, but the aging Dante Fowler will soon need replacing. Matayo Uiagalelei is a big, powerful rusher who broke out in 2024 to record 10.5 sacks, and he's already en route to repeating that production this season.
14. Pittsburgh Steelers
Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
The Aaron Rodgers partnership is a one-year agreement. The Pittsburgh Steelers' roster is built for sustained success, so they'll need to quickly find a successor at quarterback. Fernando Mendoza has an NFL-caliber release with the arm talent required to work his way into the first-round conversation.
15. Cleveland Browns (via JAX)
Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
The Cleveland Browns need to find out what they have in Dillon Gabriel and/or Shedeur Sanders before they draft another quarterback. The wide receiver spot is a weakness outside of Jerry Jeudy. Jordyn Tyson is a strong route runner with outstanding hands and big-play speed.
16. Indianapolis Colts
Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State
Caleb Downs is among the most talented prospects in college football, but safeties get pushed down draft boards. Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard loves taking advantage of value, as he did with Tyler Warren at No. 14 overall. Downs would thrive in Lou Anarumo's defense.
17. Arizona Cardinals
Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
Sonny Styles has been everywhere for the Ohio State Buckeyes early. He's a sideline-to-sideline defender with range and athleticism. Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has a couple of placeholders at off-ball linebacker, and Styles would offer a long-term solution.
18. Minnesota Vikings
Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
We get a mini run on linebackers with the Minnesota Vikings selecting Anthony Hill Jr., an incredibly instinctive and versatile defender. Hill Jr. plays with a high-effort motor and a physical temperament. Brian Flores would sign up for that.
19. Houston Texans
Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State
The aging Joe Mixon is dealing with an injury and Nick Chubb is obviously a Band-Aid fix. Woody Marks is an exciting talent, but projects as more of a rotational third-down back. Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton is physically gifted with lateral agility and top-end speed.
20. Denver Broncos
Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
The Denver Broncos will continue investing in talent around Bo Nix. Carnell Tate has already built on the momentum he created throughout his breakout 2024 season. Tate has outstanding length and body control with a massive catch radius. It's the type of skill set Sean Payton loves to surround his offense with.
21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DJ McKinney, CB, Colorado
Jamel Dean is on a one-year contract and the jury remains out on Benjamin Morrison as he slowly comes back from injury. Colorado cornerback DJ McKinney is a big-bodied cornerback with man-coverage ability on the boundary. McKinney has been lights out this season, recording his first interception of the new season against Georgia Tech in the Buffaloes' first game.
22. Washington Commanders
Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
The 34-year-old Zach Ertz is on an expiring contract. The Washington Commanders will continue investing in Jayden Daniels' supporting cast. Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq is TE1 with game-changing athleticism.
23. Cincinnati Bengals
A.J. Harris, CB, Penn State
The Cincinnati Bengals need to continue revamping their secondary. Dax Hill has found new life at nickel, but will be in a contract year in 2026, as will D.J. Turner. A.J. Harris has been eliminating one side of the field at Penn State with outstanding man-cover skills. Harris blends size and physicality with fluid athleticism.
24. San Francisco 49ers
Makai Lemon, WR, USC
A lack of pass-catching options is evident in San Francisco. The 49ers recently signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Kendrick Bourne to fill out the depth chart. Makai Lemon has take-the-top-off speed, which would complement how Ricky Pearsall operates underneath the coverage.
25. Los Angeles Chargers
CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
Daiyan Henley has become a big-time playmaker for Jim Harbaugh's defense. Opposite him, Denzel Perryman is 32, on a one-year contract, and is already dealing with a nagging ankle injury. Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen is rangy and will routinely make plays outside the numbers.
26. Los Angeles Rams
Isaiah World, OT, Oregon
The Los Angeles Rams got their future franchise quarterback earlier in this scenario, taking Drew Allar. Les Snead now shifts attention to protecting him by drafting offensive tackle Isaiah World. The former Nevada transfer has been a mauler for Oregon early, and he'd replace Rob Havenstein at right tackle in L.A.
27. Detroit Lions
Connor Lew, OC, Auburn
The Detroit Lions were shaken by Frank Ragnow's unexpected retirement. Ragnow made that decision in June, leaving the Lions precious little time to pivot. Connor Lew is the top-ranked center in this class with rare agility.
28. Kansas City Chiefs
Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State
The Felix Anudike-Uzomah pick simply hasn't worked out for the Kansas City Chiefs. George Karlaftis has developed nicely, but Charles Omenihu is on a short-term deal. Dani Dennis-Sutton has begun the new campaign in impressive fashion, already recording multiple sacks and forced fumbles. Dennis-Sutton rushes the passer with natural leverage and a strong bull rush.
29. Dallas Cowboys (via GB)
Caleb Banks, IDL, Florida
Getting Kenny Clark (and draft picks) back for Micah Parsons highlighted Dallas' desperation for a stouter interior defensive line. Mazi Smith could be traded this season or released next offseason as the Cowboys prepare to move on from a bust. Caleb Banks would be the long-term solution Jerry Jones craves at defensive tackle. Banks is dominant at the point of attack with terrific power.
30. Baltimore Ravens
Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
Mansoor Delane balled out in a national spotlight against Clemson in Week 1. Expect Delane to continue making plays in LSU's defensive backfield all year long. The Baltimore Ravens have Jaire Alexander on a one-year contract.
31. Philadelphia Eagles
Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia
Cornerback is obviously a weakness for the Philadelphia Eagles. Adoree' Jackson is already drawing negative reviews from the fan base. I could see Howie Roseman making an aggressive trade-up for a corner if he's picking this late, but it's early to project such scenarios. Roseman loves Georgia Bulldogs defenders, and cornerback Daylen Everette utilizes length and instincts to make plays on the ball.
32. Buffalo Bills
Aaron Graves, IDL, Iowa
The Buffalo Bills will have some departures across their defensive line next offseason. I believe Brandon Beane will utilize this pick at EDGE or on the interior. Natural leverage and consistent hand placement allow Aaron Graves to get pressure up the middle on a snap-by-snap basis.
