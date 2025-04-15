New York Giants 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: April

The New York Giants enter the 2025 NFL Draft attempting to build a competitive roster. Once in desperate need of a quarterback, the Giants signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency to ensure their options remain open. Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll don’t need to reach on a QB at No. 3 overall.

The Giants have a more complete roster than most realize. They'll be sneaky postseason contenders if they can receive league-average quarterback play in 2025. We've conducted a seven-round mock draft using our brand-new Mock Draft Machine.

Round 1 (No. 3 overall): Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Drafting Abdul Carter at No. 3 overall is the straightforward choice after missing out on Cam Ward and Travis Hunter. Ideally, there'd be another position worth taking here since the Giants have Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux at EDGE, but they lack depth behind them, and Thibodeaux is slated to enter a contract year. Carter is the best player available with legitimate superstar upside.

Round 2 (No. 34 overall): Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo

The Giants don't possess enough talent on the interior of their defensive line next to Dexter Lawrence. Darius Alexander is an underrated prospect with dominant potential as a pass-rushing three-tech. His initial quickness and finesse would complement Lawrence nicely. Alexander is a big-time athlete who will be drafted during the second round.

Round 3 (No. 65 overall): Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

What is the Giants' plan at quarterback? They're no longer expected to draft Shedeur Sanders at No. 3 overall, though I wouldn't rule out trading back into the first round if Sanders begins sliding. Would Schoen consider Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe at No. 34? In this scenario, they remain patient and select Tyler Shough in the third round. NFL evaluators are incredibly intrigued by Shough, who remained healthy enough at Louisville this past campaign to throw 23 touchdowns.

Round 3 (No. 99 overall): Jack Bech, WR, TCU

Malik Nabers is a budding superstar, and the Giants re-signed Darius Slayton. Slayton is underrated, but adding Jack Bech would add competition to that specific position. Bech would come in and compete for snaps in three receiver sets with Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson.

Round 4 (No. 105 overall): Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State

The Giants have been sniffing around running backs, hosting Ollie Gordon II on a pre-draft visit. He’s a throwback 226-pound back with between-the-tackles potential. Gordon's punishing running style would pair nicely with Tyrone Tracy Jr.’s playmaking ability in the open field.

Round 5 (No. 154 overall): Mello Dotson, CB, Kansas

The Giants have a blend of experience and youth in their secondary. Mello Dotson would provide depth on the boundary behind Deonte Banks and Paulson Adebo. Dru Phillips is the primary nickel corner. Dotson and Cor'Dale Flott would support the outside starters via supporting roles.

Round 7 (No. 219 overall): Cody Lindenberg, LB, Minnesota

Cody Lindenberg is a downhill menace who attacks gaps with violence and physicality. Lindenberg projects as a two-down thumper due to football IQ and play recognition skills. The Giants could use depth at off-ball linebacker behind Bobby Okereke and Micah McFadden.

Round 7 (No. 246 overall): Craig Woodson, SAF, Cal