Darius Alexander NFL Draft Interview: Three-Down Defender

Toledo defensive tackle Darius Alexander is among the most intriguing prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. Pairing power and raw strength with first-step explosiveness, Alexander’s upside screams Pro Bowl potential at the next level. The developmental playmaker took a step forward in 2024, totaling career highs in tackles (40) and tackles for loss (7.5).

Alexander recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Alexander discussed showing loyalty to the Toledo program, impressing scouts at the NFL Combine and Senior Bowl, his pass-rush arsenal, pre-draft visits, and more.

JM: You took a huge step forward this past season, recording career highs in tackles (40) and tackles for loss (7.5). What do you think led to the increased production this year?

Darius Alexander: I was willing to put in the extra work. I spent a lot of time working on my game behind the scenes. I challenged my coaches throughout the year. I wanted them to challenge me to improve my game.

I learned different ways to attack my opponents. That’s what helped me the most.

JM: In a college football era that is transfer-portal heavy and NIL-crazed, what kept you at Toledo? I imagine you had opportunities to go elsewhere.

Darius Alexander: I definitely had opportunities. Loyalty is a very big thing to me. That was the main thing that kept me at Toledo. Coach [Jason] Candle was with me the whole way through when nobody else was.

Coach Candle recruited me out of high school. Toledo was my first offer coming out of high school. I wanted to show that loyalty back. Staying with Toledo the whole way through was tremendous.

More than anything, I wanted to finish the right way by playing with my brothers one last time. I went out there and had a lot of fun doing it.

JM: That loyalty says a lot about your character. You participated in this year's Senior Bowl. I remember what Quinyon Mitchell did there last year and how big that was for him coming out of Toledo. What do you think you proved to NFL scouts in Mobile?

Darius Alexander: I definitely showed NFL scouts that I have an extremely high motor. I can rush the passer and defend the run and play in the trenches. Most importantly, I showed them I could compete with the best of the best. That’s what I displayed in Mobile.

JM: You put any “small school” narratives to bed.

Darius Alexander: I definitely addressed that all the way.

JM: You carried that momentum over to the NFL Combine as well. You showcased supreme athleticism, running a 4.95 at 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds. You also had outstanding jumps with a 31.5-inch vertical and a 9-foot-4 broad. Do you think you surprised scouts with the performance?

Darius Alexander: I definitely surprised scouts with that performance. More than anything, I think a lot of scouts knew how athletic I was, though. I think what impressed them was Darius Alexander the person. They wanted to see me up close and personal. It was another opportunity for me to compete.

JM: Where do teams see you playing at the next level? Is it three-tech?

Darius Alexander: A lot of teams have me playing the three-technique or as a defensive end. They see me being versatile enough to play both.

JM: I'm excited to discuss your pass-rush arsenal with you. What do you consider to be your go-to moves and counters?

Darius Alexander: My heavy go-to move right now, you see it a lot on tape, is the club-swim. I also love working power with a long-arm. Those are probably my most effective pass-rushing moves right now.

JM: You talked about stopping the run earlier as well. What do you enjoy about doing that dirty work in the trenches?

Darius Alexander: I’m a three-down defender at the next level. I love doing the dirty work on early run-stopping downs. That gives me a chance to showcase my motor and physicality. I can uphold my gap and impact the other gaps as well.

When it’s time to rush the passer on third down, I’m ready for that as well.

JM: You’re so much fun to watch on tape. You've been very busy on pre-draft visits. Where have you been, and where are you still headed?

Darius Alexander: The process has been wonderful. There are three teams I have left to visit. I had like 11-12 visits in total. I visited Arizona, Cincinnati, Tennessee, New York [Jets], Las Vegas, Dallas, New England, and San Francisco. I have Tampa Bay, the [Giants], and Pittsburgh left. I believe I have one or two others.

I’ve had a fair share of visits throughout this process. I’ve really enjoyed it. I’m going in and talking to these coaches, owners, and general managers. I’m picking their brains and asking questions about the process.

JM: There’s a ton of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We've appreciated your time today. This conversation has highlighted why Darius Alexander is one of the best interior defensive linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft. What kinda impact is Darius Alexander going to make at the next level?