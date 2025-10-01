Jaydon Blue's Time Is Now

Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Jaydon Blue could finally receive his opportunity. Cowboys backup ball-carrier Miles Sanders suffered an ankle injury in the Week 4 tie with the Green Bay Packers. Blue should make an impact versus the New York Jets.

Blue hasn't played an NFL snap yet. The former Texas standout should inherit Sanders' role. When healthy, Sanders had been playing roughly 25-35% of the Cowboys' weekly offensive snaps. That role should belong to Blue while the veteran back is sidelined.

#DallasCowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer says Rookie RB Jaydon Blue is "very close" to becoming active on game day, "I challenged him a few weeks ago on being consistent, and he's done that." pic.twitter.com/IVFZHgoAKJ — The Cowboys Network (@TheCowboysNet) September 29, 2025

Blue routinely impressed throughout training camp. The fifth-round selection appeared in just one preseason game, as an ankle injury prevented him from suiting up before the Cowboys' exhibition finale versus the Atlanta Falcons. Blue rushed for 25 yards and a touchdown via nine carries in that showcase. Despite averaging just 2.8 yards per carry, he forced two missed tackles and picked up 21 yards after contact (2.33 per attempt).

The Cowboys' rushing attack has been pleasantly effective this campaign. The now-injured Sanders has rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown via 20 carries, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. Lead back Javonte Williams has also been outstanding, converting 63 carries into 312 yards and four touchdowns.

Brian Schottenheimer's ground-and-pound approach currently ranks 12th in rushing, averaging 123.0 yards per game. Williams ranks sixth among running backs in yards and is tied for second in touchdowns. Blue will have to earn his reps.

Both Williams and Sanders have routinely broken tackles. Williams is averaging 3.43 yards per attempt after contact, having forced 10 missed tackles, and Sanders is averaging 3.00 yards after contact per attempt. Blue needs to produce similar numbers if he's to play consistently.

Williams has also produced 61 rushing yards over expected (RYOE), according to Next Gen Stats. That's seventh-most in the NFL. Williams' production means he'll probably continue playing 70-80% of offensive snaps, with Blue possibly tasked with maximizing 10-20 plays per week.

Blue was absolutely electric as a junior at Texas throughout the 2024 season. The Longhorns standout rushed for 730 yards, 5.4 yards per carry, and eight touchdowns. A dual-threat playmaker, Blue added 42 receptions for 368 yards and six additional scores to his offensive totals.

Blue was also dynamic at the NFL Scouting Combine. The speedy ball-carrier ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash among all running backs at 4.38 seconds, bested by just Bhayshul Tuten's 4.32. The Cowboys wisely pounced on Blue's availability at No. 149 overall. He was the 14th running back drafted.

Fellow rookie running back Phil Mafah is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. The active Hunter Luepke is more of a fullback and lead blocker. Blue shouldn't face any competition for the touches forfeited by Sanders' injury. Blue must maximize his upcoming opportunity.