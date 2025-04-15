Phil Mafah NFL Draft Interview: Positive Asset

Clemson running back Phil Mafah had a career-best season in 2024. The Tigers standout rushed for a personal-high 1,115 yards. Mafah achieved his goal of rushing for 1,000 yards. He now enters the 2025 NFL Draft as a change-of-pace back.

Mafah recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Mafah discussed his breakout seasons at Clemson, being versatile, his favorite plays to run in the playbook, which teams he’s met with lately, and more.

JM: You rushed for a career-high 1,115 yards in 2024. You found a way to improve from a great 2023 season (965 yards and 12 TDs). How big was it for you to continue building in 2023? You arguably had an even better 2024.

Phil Mafah: I thought it was great to improve on what I did in 2023. One of my goals was to be a 1,000-yard rusher in 2024 after falling just short in 2023. I was thrilled to say I did that. I feel like I did a good job carrying the backfield.

I also felt like I could have been even more productive, though. Maybe that’s just me. I had an injury at some point and I feel like that limited me from reaching even higher heights. I left some production out there.

JM: You’re your own harshest critic. You rushed for 21 rushing touchdowns in two seasons. What do you think it is about your game that allows you to find the end zone so consistently?

Phil Mafah: I always felt like we went into a game with a good game plan. We felt locked in. I always did a terrific amount of film study as well. We understood the tendencies of our opponents. We bought into every week of practice. We did a nice job carrying that over to the field.

JM: How would you describe your traits and abilities as a running back? Is Phil Mafah a power runner in a phone booth, or agile in space? You weighed in at an incredible 234 pounds at the NFL Combine.

Phil Mafah: I would say I can do a bit of both. I feel like I can do anything with the ball in my hands. I wouldn't say I’m one certain type of back. I love playing football. I have to be creative when I get the ball in my hands. I feel like I have a lot of freedom at the position.

When you’re running inside zone for example, you have to execute the call. I can be agile or powerful, it really just depends on what the play calls for.

JM: That makes sense. You've been involved in the passing game, but do you think there's some untapped potential for you?

Phil Mafah: Yeah, for sure there’s some untapped potential. I love catching the ball out of the backfield. I’m comfortable with it. That’s something I like to practice. I love adding versatility to my game. Making plays out of the backfield as a receiver is another way to impact the game.

JM: What was your favorite play to run in the playbook? Something you got excited about in the huddle?

Phil Mafah: I probably got most excited about G-T [guard-tackle] counter. However, the defense played it, I felt like I could have exploited it. Even if they set the edge, I could still make something happen. I loved it. I could get outside and run behind my blockers and make that cut.

JM: Have you met with any NFL teams throughout this process, whether you have upcoming visits, workouts, or virtual meetings?

Phil Mafah: I’ve had a ton of virtual meetings. I recently met with the Seahawks, Cardinals, Browns, Broncos, Buccaneers, Cowboys, and a few others.

JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We've appreciated your time today. What kind of impact are you going to make?

Phil Mafah: I’m ready to make whatever impact is needed of me. I’m ready to contribute on special teams if that is what’s required of me. I’m excited to contribute however I can as a rookie.