Did Marvin Harrison Jr. Hit A Turning Point?

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. endured a rollercoaster of a performance throughout Thursday Night Football's Week 4 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks. Harrison Jr. started poorly, but found his game in the fourth quarter. It's an encouraging sign for the Cardinals moving forward.

Harrison Jr. entered TNF with 10 receptions on 17 targets. A wide-open dropped pass dominated his narrative in a Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Thursday's divisional showdown with the Seahawks didn't start any better.

The Cardinals were facing a 3rd-and-11 from the Seahawks' 33-yard line while trailing 7-3 midway through the second quarter. Kyler Murray hit Harrison Jr. on a slant route that appeared capable of moving the chains. Harrison Jr. bobbled the football into the waiting hands of Ernest Jones IV for an interception. Murray already had an interception when targeting Harrison Jr. earlier in the game.

The former Ohio State standout exploded in the fourth quarter. Trailing 20-6, the Cardinals were facing a 2nd-and-goal from the Seahawks' 16-yard line after Murray was sacked on 1st-and-goal. Harrison Jr. climbed the ladder on a corner route to make an incredible leaping grab over Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon. It was an excellent contested catch over a premier cornerback, and he was visibly emotional in celebration.

It was clear to see Harrison Jr.’s mental struggles had been wearing him down. That touchdown felt like a potential turning point. That 16-yard score from Murray to Harrison Jr. had a completion probability of 26.0%, the ninth-most improbable touchdown of the season, according to Next Gen Stats. He created just 0.3 yards of separation from Witherspoon, the second-fewest on a touchdown this season.

After the Cardinals forced a punt, Harrison Jr. registered two more receptions on the ensuing possession, including an 18-yard gain on a critical 3rd-and-5 that set the offense up with a 1st-and-goal from the 7-yard line. Murray and the Cardinals would score a touchdown to tie the game at 20 apiece, completing a 14-point comeback. The Seahawks won on a last-second field goal, but Harrison Jr.’s heroics helped spearhead a near come-from-behind victory.

Harrison Jr.’s primetime performance began in nightmare fashion, but it ended on a high note. He now leads the Cardinals in receiving touchdowns (2) and yards per catch (13.0, minimum qualifiers). Harrison Jr. must utilize Thursday's conclusion as a springboard.

There's still room for improvement. Harrison Jr.’s catch percentage remains under 60% (59.26%) this season, per Next Gen Stats. He's created an average of 2.8 yards of separation on his targets. League average is slightly higher at 2.98. It's worth noting that if Harrison Jr. consistently makes contested catches like the one over Witherspoon, then the exact number of separation he creates isn't overly significant.

Before Week 4, Murray was producing a passer rating of 112.0 when targeting Harrison Jr., according to Pro Football Focus. But in Weeks 2 and 3, that metric was in the 70s (71.9 and 74.3). The chemistry between Murray and Harrison Jr. remains a work in progress.