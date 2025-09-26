5 CFB Players Who Can Raise NFL Draft Stock: 9/27

Week 5 in the college football calendar presents the most appetizing slate of showdowns yet. There are four must-watch ranked-vs-ranked contests on the schedule, including LSU-Ole Miss, Alabama-Georgia, and Oregon-Penn State. NFL scouts will be in attendance around the nation, and we'll adjust our Draft Network 100 prospect rankings accordingly.

Analyzing the entire schedule, this weekend's slate feels pivotal toward driving the 2026 NFL Draft discussions we'll have in April. Several prospects possess opportunities for "resume games" against legitimate opponents in Week 5. With an eye pointed toward the action, we've identified five prospects who can raise their draft stock this weekend.

Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar entered the campaign as a potential first-round pick. The strong-armed quarterback hasn't played a legitimate opponent this season yet, though. The Nittany Lions rolled over Nevada, FIU, and Villanova in their opening three games.

Allar possesses a reputation with scouts for struggling in big spots. The Medina, Ohio native completed under 60% of his passing attempts in Penn State's three College Football Playoff games last season. There was a three-interception performance versus USC last October. On Saturday, Allar will meet Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks, whom he threw two interceptions against in last year's Big Ten Championship defeat.

LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

Throughout the first few weeks, Alabama EDGE LT Overton hasn't been routinely mentioned alongside the top pass-rushing prospects in 2026. Rueben Bain Jr. and Keldric Faulk have begun separating themselves in that conversation. Overton can close the gap with an eye-popping performance against Georgia on Saturday.

The No. 42-ranked prospect in our initial Draft Network 100 prospect rankings, Overton recorded his first 2025 sack in Alabama's last game, a 38-14 victory over Wisconsin. Scouts remain intrigued by Overton's blend of power and athleticism.

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

The quarterback conversation is getting more competitive. LSU's Garrett Nussmeier entered 2025 as the favorite to be QB1. LaNorris Sellers and Fernando Mendoza have begun challenging him for that title.

Nussmeier was pretty excellent against Clemson in Week 1, but that performance has lost some of its luster since Dabo Swinney's program revealed itself as a total fraud. Nussmeier was a little up-and-down versus Florida, completing 55.6% of his passes with one TD and one interception. Saturday's showing against Ole Miss will be closely analyzed.

Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

Georgia defensive tackle Christen Miller is currently our fifth-highest-ranked interior defender. The position group features some heavyweights, such as Peter Woods. That doesn't mean you should sleep on Miller, though.

Keith Sanchez sent Miller to the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 26 overall in his latest first-round mock draft. Miller is a physically dominant performer who could be a game-wrecker versus Alabama this weekend.

Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

Illinois' Gabe Jacas is among the more underrated pass rushers in the nation. The 23rd-ranked Fighting Illini are reeling from a blowout 63-10 defeat to Indiana. They possess an opportunity to retain their positioning in the top 25 with a matchup versus No. 21 USC on Saturday afternoon.