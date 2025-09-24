Mocking The Mock Draft: Best And Worst Picks From Sanchez 2.0

The Draft Network’s Keith Sanchez recently released his latest 2026 NFL mock draft via the newly redesigned Mock Draft Machine (MDM). Our Draft Network Top 100 prospect rankings have served as a reference point for his analysis and decisions. With the 2025 college football season in full swing, it's officially mock draft season!

I’ve been selected to dissect Sanchez’s latest mock draft. I've identified my favorite selections, scheme fits, and the best prospect not selected. I also have some question marks. Let’s dive into The Draft Network’s latest 2026 NFL mock draft.

Favorite Pick: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Las Vegas Raiders (No. 7 overall)

The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled to find an appropriate running mate opposite Maxx Crosby for years. Malcolm Koonce has recorded six pressures and one sack in three games. Furthermore, Koonce is on an expiring one-year contract.

Keldric Faulk would be a long-term solution. Pete Carroll wants to continue building defensive line depth. Faulk is a versatile edge rusher with a physical and violent play style. He'd fit Carroll's culture.

Biggest Question Mark: Francis Mauigoa, OT, New Orleans Saints (No. 1 overall)

We appreciate the sentiment that teams should rethink taking QBs No. 1 overall if they're not ready to support that quarterback. The 0-3 New Orleans Saints own a league-worst -43 point differential. Despite being in the infancy of their rebuild, they'll almost certainly draft a quarterback like LaNorris Sellers, Garrett Nussmeier, or Fernando Mendoza if they earn the top selection.

Furthermore, it's tough to stomach the Saints taking offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa at No. 1 overall after drafting fellow tackles Kelvin Banks Jr. and Taliese Fuaga with consecutive first-round picks. The Saints will probably take a quarterback.

Best Scheme Fit: Isaiah World, OT, Chicago Bears (No. 13 overall)

It feels like the Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson era officially launched in Week 3. The Chicago Bears defeated the Dallas Cowboys 31-14. Williams threw a career-high four touchdowns while completing 67.9% of his passing attempts.

The Bears need to continue supporting Williams' growth. Braxton Jones isn't a long-term answer at left tackle and Kiran Amegadjie has been unable to get on the field. Johnson had two bookends in Detroit. Drafting Oregon offensive tackle Isaiah World and pairing him with Darnell Wright would give him a similar pairing to build around.

Best Value: Mansoor Delane, CB, Buffalo Bills (No. 32 overall)

The Buffalo Bills are currently overly reliant on veteran cornerback Tre'Davious White. They're still waiting for first-round cornerback Maxwell Hairston to get on the field. General manager Brandon Beane will continue investing resources at the position.

Landing Mansoor Delane at No. 32 overall would represent good value. Delane has a pass breakup in every game for the 3-0 LSU Tigers, and he had an interception in the debut win over Clemson. He'd immediately replace White, joining Hairston and Christian Benford in a stellar defensive backs room.

Best Player Not Selected: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State