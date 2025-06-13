Dolphins UDFA With Best Chance To Make Roster: BJ Adams

The Miami Dolphins initially agreed to terms with a sizable 16 undrafted free agents after making eight picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Dolphins landed some high-profile rookies. Defensive back BJ Adams is one to monitor this offseason as someone who possesses an opportunity to make the 53-man roster after impressing at rookie and mandatory minicamps.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier signed Adams to a deal containing $150,000 in salary guarantees. Adams was their fourth-highest-paid undrafted free agent, according to Spotrac's contract info. That insinuates the former UCF standout had alternative potential suitors in rookie free agency and the Dolphins had to outbid the competition to ensure his services.

Adams was one of the few Senior Bowl participants who failed to get drafted. It qualified as a bit surprising because Adams was a routine standout performer in Mobile. The versatile defensive back was particularly impressive during red-zone drills at the all-star showcase, using his 6-foot-1 and 186-pound frame (with 32-inch arms) to his advantage via length and physicality.

If you're searching for reasons why Adams went undrafted, his poor display at the NFL Combine likely played a role. The Atlanta, Georgia native ran a subpar 4.53 in the 40-yard dash. Adams also had lackluster results in the vertical (32 inches) and broad jump (9-foot-9) drills. Nonetheless, the Dolphins were pleased with his availability in undrafted free agency and made an aggressive offer for his signature.

The Dolphins met with Adams in person during the pre-draft process, sources previously confirmed to The Draft Network. Adams' 53-man roster chances are boosted by the Dolphins' thin depth chart at cornerback. It was surprising to see the Dolphins wait until the fifth round of the draft to address a pretty big need in the secondary. Their lone selection at cornerback was Jason Marshall Jr. at No. 150 overall.

.@UCF_Football DB BJ Adams has in-person visits with the Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a source said.



Recent virtuals include the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, and New York Giants. https://t.co/qdYBAQi4D0 — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 9, 2025

The Dolphins are expected to trade superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey before training camp begins. His departure will create a huge void in the secondary. As currently constructed, sophomore undrafted signing Storm Duck and the unproven Cam Smith are projected to start on the outside with Kader Kohou at nickel. Marshall Jr. is a depth piece. The Dolphins could still consider signing a veteran like Jaire Alexander or Rasul Douglas, which would change the math here.

There's so much opportunity in the Dolphins' cornerback room right now. It's well within the realm of possibility that Adams could perform his way into a top-three or four role at boundary corner. Adams should continue to maximize his reps at training camp.

Adams was a four-year contributor for the Knights. He tied for the team lead with two interceptions this past campaign, one of which he returned for a pick-six touchdown. Adams recorded 14 tackles in nine starts, missing three games with a back injury.

The Dolphins are thin and inexperienced at cornerback. Adams possesses a clear pathway to a 53-man roster spot. Adams should capitalize on his decision to sign with the Dolphins in undrafted free agency.