3 Teams That Should Sign Jaire Alexander

The Green Bay Packers are releasing veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander, according to multiple reports. The saga finally comes to a close. The relationship between Alexander and the Packers has been a rocky one, with rumors surrounding his future swarming all offseason long.

Alexander was under contract through 2026. The Pro Bowl cornerback was slated to earn $17.5 million in cash this coming season while carrying a bloated salary cap charge of $24.6 million, per Spotrac. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is creating $17 million in cap space by releasing Alexander in a post-June move.

Once considered a premier cornerback, injuries have derailed Alexander in recent seasons. After a career-best year in 2022, Alexander has suited up for seven regular-season games apiece in 2023 and 2024. Availability is your best ability, and Alexander hasn't consistently been healthy.

Alexander should receive significant interest on the market via an incentive-heavy deal. He's a potential bounce-back candidate in 2025. We've identified three ideal landing spots for Alexander in free agency.

Miami Dolphins

Alexander was elite throughout the 2022 season. The former Louisville standout recorded a career-high five interceptions en route to his second Pro Bowl appearance and Second-Team All-Pro nod. His defensive coordinator that year was Joe Barry, who is now a defensive assistant coach with the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins should also be in the market for a veteran cornerback. They're expected to trade Jalen Ramsey before training camp begins. Ramsey's inevitable departure will leave DC Anthony Weaver with Storm Duck, Cam Smith, Artie Burns, and Jason Marshall Jr. as his in-house options at boundary corner. Alexander would immediately step into a starting role.

Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons struggled to defend the pass last season. Defensive-minded head coach Raheem Morris was disappointed with the results. The Falcons finished 22nd against the pass, allowing 224.5 passing yards per contest.

Despite that, the Falcons haven't done enough to invest at cornerback this offseason. A.J. Terrell, Dee Alford, and Mike Hughes return as the starters in base defense. Terrell is an outstanding player, but more talent is needed alongside him. Rookies Billy Bowman Jr. and Xavier Watts should positively impact the secondary, but they'll occupy different positions while helping replace Justin Simmons. Furthermore, Falcons assistant head coach Jerry Gray coached Alexander for three seasons (2020-22) in Green Bay.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders initially appeared to be entering a rebuild period this offseason, but that stopped when they hired 73-year-old head coach Pete Carroll. You can't necessarily blame the aging Carroll for being disinterested in a long-term retool. The Raiders immediately went to work on acquiring veterans who could help them compete, starting with quarterback Geno Smith.