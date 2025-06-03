3 Teams That Should Sign Rasul Douglas

Veteran defender Rasul Douglas is among the top remaining cornerbacks available in free agency. An eight-year NFL journeyman, Douglas finally began meeting his potential as a member of the Green Bay Packers in 2021. After two outstanding seasons in Titletown, he was traded to the Buffalo Bills during the 2023 trade deadline.

After playing through an MCL injury in 2023, pushing through pain caught up to Douglas in 2024. The veteran cover-man put forth an average campaign by his standards, seeing his Pro Football Focus coverage grade drop from 84.4 to 58.9, and was especially poor in the AFC Championship defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills decided against re-signing Douglas this offseason.

Douglas is now waiting for the right opportunity to reveal itself. A year removed from a knee injury, Douglas is a bounce-back candidate in 2025. With OTAs occurring around the league and training camp looming, we've identified three potential landing spots.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks hosted Douglas on a free-agent visit earlier this offseason. Seahawks general manager John Schneider has shown consistent interest in the veteran cornerback market in the later phases of free agency. Seattle also met with Shaquill Griffin. The expectation is they'll sign Douglas or Griffin at some point.

The Seahawks are currently slated to enter the season with Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe as their boundary starters, with Devon Witherspoon in the do-it-all nickel role. That's a strong starting trio, but Mike Macdonald's defense lacks depth on the outside. Furthermore, adding a veteran like Douglas would provide insurance for Jobe, who was a surprise performer in 2024. Douglas would be an outstanding scheme fit in Macdonald's defense.

Miami Dolphins

Douglas' late-career breakout occurred with the Packers in 2021 when he joined them in October from the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad. Douglas would eventually work his way into the starting lineup, a position he'd maintain until his move away in 2023. His defensive coordinator that entire time was Joe Barry, who is now an assistant coach with the Miami Dolphins.

Barry's presence isn't the lone reason the Dolphins should consider adding Douglas. The team is expected to trade Jalen Ramsey this offseason. Ramsey's departure will create a huge need at cornerback. The Dolphins currently have Storm Duck, Cam Smith, Artie Burns, and Jason Marshall Jr. as the alternative options outside. Douglas would immediately become Miami's most productive and experienced cornerback.

Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll doesn't do rebuilds. That's precisely why he traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith and drafted running back Ashton Jeanty this offseason. No, Carroll has designs on quickly competing for a postseason spot in the AFC West.