These 3 Teams Should Trade For Will Levis

The Tennessee Titans are entering Phase Three of their offseason this week. The process of No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward becoming their starting quarterback is ongoing. The Titans are currently holding a facade of a competition, with holdover quarterback Will Levis seeing equal reps to date.

Head coach Brian Callahan wants to ensure Ward earns the job naturally. The Titans aren't going to enter the season with Levis, the primary reason they had the top selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, as the starter. The Titans even signed two veteran quarterbacks, one of whom played for Callahan in Cincinnati.

Levis should garner interest on the trade market as an intriguing reclamation project. The physical tools needed to develop into a quality quarterback are present. A split is inevitable. We've identified three potential landing spots for Levis via trade.

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins' 2024 campaign was largely wasted by an injury to starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa appeared in just 11 regular-season contests after suffering his third diagnosed concussion in two years. The Dolphins were ill-prepared to deal with his absence, cycling through below-average quarterbacks like Tim Boyle, Skylar Thompson, and Snoop Huntley.

Are the Dolphins better set up to deal with a potential Tagovailoa injury in 2025? They signed Zach Wilson in free agency and drafted Quinn Ewers in the seventh round. Neither of them should be handed the backup job without facing legitimate competition. Adding Levis would add another layer of insurance behind the oft-injured Tagovailoa, and offensive-minded head coach Mike McDaniel would place him in a QB-friendly scheme.

New York Jets

The New York Jets are undergoing a patient rebuild. First-year GM Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn are more focused on establishing leadership and culture than winning games in 2025. Veteran journeyman Justin Fields was signed to a bridge contract to be the starting quarterback.

At some point, Mougey and Glenn must take a chance on a young quarterback. They didn't draft one, instead placing Tyrod Taylor in the backup role. Taking a low-risk, high-reward chance on a QB with Levis' physical tools would be worthwhile for a franchise that eventually needs to invest in a young signal caller. It'd be worth trying to develop Levis into a quality starter.

Los Angeles Rams

It's surprising the Los Angeles Rams didn't draft a quarterback after nearly splitting with Matthew Stafford earlier this offseason. The 37-year-old is closer to retirement and the Rams are obviously all-in on winning now. The current backup is a 33-year-old Jimmy Garoppolo. There have been no thoughts about life after Stafford.