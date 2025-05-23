3 Teams That Should Sign Justin Simmons

Veteran safety Justin Simmons is one of the bigger names still available in free agency. With OTAs occurring around the NFL and mandatory minicamp roughly three weeks away, Simmons' market could begin heating up. The two-time Pro Bowler has been one of the better safeties over the previous decade.

Simmons signed a one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons last offseason after being released by the Denver Broncos. Simmons still performed admirably, recording 62 combined tackles, seven pass deflections, and two interceptions in 16 regular-season starts. The 31-year-old defensive back has gas left in the tank.

Simmons is currently waiting for the right opportunity to reveal itself. While past his prime, Simmons can still help an NFL defense. We've identified three potential landing spots.

Philadelphia Eagles

Simmons has been heavily linked to the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and it's easy to understand why. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio spent three seasons (2019-21) as Simmons' head coach in Denver. He recorded 14 interceptions throughout that stretch, displaying a natural knack for creating turnovers in Fangio's complex scheme.

The Eagles also have a potential hole to fill at safety after trading C.J. Gardner-Johnson earlier this offseason. Reed Blankenship is penciled into one starting role. The other spot is currently occupied by either Sydney Brown or Andrew Mukuba. Brown struggled to get past a 2023 torn ACL last season, and Mukuba is a second-round rookie. Simmons would immediately add some veteran reliability while completing Fangio's secondary.

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins couldn't afford to re-sign Jevon Holland this offseason, who inked a three-year, $45.3 million contract with the New York Giants in free agency. Sweeping changes have occurred at safety, with 2024 starter Jordan Poyer also allowed to walk. General manager Chris Grier responded by signing league-average veterans Ifeatu Melifonwu and Ashtyn Davis to one-year contracts.

The Dolphins also drafted Dante Trader Jr., a Senior Bowl participant, in the fifth round. With Jalen Ramsey rumored to be traded later this summer, the secondary is going to look unrecognizable this season. The Dolphins are still interested in winning with Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa potentially both on the hot seat. Simmons would immediately be the best safety for a Miami team hoping to contend for a wild-card spot.

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores had three safeties total close to 1,000-plus snaps last season. Cam Bynum (1,032), Harrison Smith (1,011), and Josh Metellus (991) played sizable roles for Flores' defense. Bynum departed this offseason, signing a contract in free agency with the Indianapolis Colts.