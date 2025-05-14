NFL Schedule 2025: 5 Must-See Rookie-vs-Rookie Matchups

The NFL released the complete 2025 season schedule on Wednesday evening. Some of the most appetizing matchups pit 2025 NFL Draft picks directly against each other. Comparing one rookie to another, particularly in a head-to-head positional matchup, qualifies as one of the best measuring sticks when analyzing a prospect’s ability to transition from college to the pros.

With the full schedule now available, we've identified our five most anticipated rookie-vs-rookie showdowns.

Week 9: Tyler Booker (Cowboys G) vs. Walter Nolen (Cardinals DT)

Two of the more surprising first-round picks were made by the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals. With these NFC mainstays set to meet in Week 9 on Monday Night Football, Cowboys guard Tyler Booker will be asked to block Cardinals defensive tackle Walter Nolen. It's one of the more physical rookie-versus-rookie battles on the 2025 schedule.

Booker is expected to fortify the Cowboys' interior offensive line. If Nolen reaches his ceiling, he could develop into one of the game's premier pass-rushing 3-techs. Booker's overwhelming power versus Nolen's first-step explosion and violent hands is must-watch TV.

Weeks 13 and 18: Cam Ward (Titans QB) vs. Travis Hunter (Jaguars WR/CB)

The Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars will renew their annual AFC South rivalry in Weeks 13 and 18. Miraculously, it'll mark the seventh consecutive NFL campaign that No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks will square off. With Travis Hunter likely pulling double duty at wide receiver and cornerback, it’s plausible to believe that Titans rookie QB Cam Ward will actually test his coverage abilities by throwing the football in his direction.

The Titans believe Ward is a legitimate franchise quarterback. Jaguars general manager James Gladstone traded the farm to move up to No. 2 overall to acquire Hunter. Ward versus Hunter should be entertaining for years to come with an injection of superstar talent in the AFC South.

Week 13: Abdul Carter (Giants EDGE) vs. Will Campbell (Patriots OT)

Watching the draft's top pass rusher compete against the top-ranked offensive tackle is always an exciting exercise. This year, that battle is even more intriguing than usual, with New York Giants No. 3 pick Abdul Carter squaring off with New England Patriots left tackle Will Campbell (No. 4).

Giants versus Patriots isn't a common matchup, so we're fortunate enough to receive a Super Bowl XLII and XLVI rematch in Week 13 on Monday Night Football. The Patriots have remained steadfast in their belief that Campbell can play left tackle despite his less-than-adequate arm length. That resolve will be tested throughout the 2025 campaign, and if Carter meets the potential he flashed at Penn State, he'll be one of Campbell's toughest challengers.

Week 15: Ashton Jeanty (Raiders RB) vs. Jihaad Campbell (Eagles LB)

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Ashton Jeanty at No. 6 overall because new head coach Pete Carroll plans on establishing the run. Expect Jeanty to be a high-volume rusher as the early frontrunner for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Jeanty will be eager to meet defenders in the hole with aggressive intent. Among the most exciting matchups on his schedule is the showdown with Philadelphia Eagles rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell in Week 15. Campbell is a physical, athletic, sideline-to-sideline weapon. He's an outstanding scheme fit in Vic Fangio's defense, and will be eager to showcase his range against a specimen like Jeanty.

Week 15: Matthew Golden (Packers WR) vs. Jahdae Barron (Broncos CB)

It's always exciting when collegiate teammates square off head-to-head in the pros. Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden and cornerback Jahdae Barron likely repped against each other hundreds of times during Steve Sarkisian's practices. This year, they'll do it for real as members of the Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos in a tasty Week 15 interconference showdown.