2025 NFL Draft's 5 Best Draft Classes

The 2025 NFL Draft reached its conclusion on Saturday. As all 32 clubs began scrambling to sign undrafted free agents, analysts around the industry began combing through each respective draft class with a fine-tooth comb.
After watching and scouting nearly every prospect selected, we've identified our five favorite draft classes before we turn the page to the 2026 NFL Draft.
New England Patriots
Mike Vrabel and Ryan Cowden absolutely crushed their first draft with the New England Patriots. They didn't overthink the No. 4 overall pick, taking Will Campbell to protect Drake Maye. Campbell has a high floor, and though the value will be questionable if he plays guard, indications are the Patriots believe in his ability to play offensive tackle.
Where the Patriots really won the draft was in the second and third rounds. They landed Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, who brings big-play ability to the offense. Kyle Williams at No. 69 can play "X" receiver while becoming Maye's go-to playmaker on the perimeter. Center Jared Wilson has long-term starter potential. Outstanding value was also identified in the fourth and fifth rounds via defensive tackle Joshua Farmer and EDGE Bradyn Swinson.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is an annual winner, and 2025 was no different. The Eagles took Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell at No. 31 overall. Campbell slid due to an injury, but he is a perfect fit in Vic Fangio's scheme.
Safety Andrew Mukuba should be a C.J. Gardner-Johnson replacement. Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson is an alignment-versatile talent who will play multiple positions. Cornerback Mac McWilliams was a steal with long-term starter potential at nickel. Smael Mondon Jr. is a coverage linebacker, and good value was had late in EDGE Antwuan Powell-Ryland and developmental tackle Cameron Williams. Kyle McCord should be a backup quarterback.
Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens did what they do best by grabbing sliding talents. Georgia safety Malaki Starks was arguably a top-15 prospect, but positional value made him available to Eric DeCosta at No. 27. A first-round talent was selected in the second round in Marshall EDGE Mike Green, who slid due to off-field allegations.
Emery Jones Jr. has starter potential at guard. Carson Vinson is a developmental tackle. Linebacker Teddye Buchanan had a career-high 114 tackles in 2024 and was a workout warrior at the NFL Combine. The Ravens also crushed the sixth and seventh rounds, landing wide receiver LaJohntay Wester, defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles, cornerback Robert Longerbeam, and interior offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger. Wester, Peebles, Longerbeam, and Dellinger all have rotational upside.
Dallas Cowboys
The value on guard Tyler Booker at No. 12 overall was questionable, but Booker is a plug-and-play starter in an NFC East division that features terrific interior defensive linemen.
The Dallas Cowboys then got a first-round pass rusher in the second round via Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku. Ezeiruaku has double-digit sack potential on an annual basis.
Shavon Revel Jr. shouldn't have been available at No. 76 overall, but his recovery from a season-ending injury hampered his pre-draft stock. Texas running back Jaydon Blue brings breathtaking speed and playmaking ability to the backfield. Fellow running back Phil Mafah is a between-the-tackles thumper.
Kansas City Chiefs
Offensive tackle Josh Simmons was a popular mock-draft choice for the Kansas City Chiefs. Andy Reid hopes he'll have his franchise left tackle once Simmons recovers from a 2024 season-ending injury. In the second round, Omarr Norman-Lott, a Senior Bowl standout, will pair with Chris Jones to form a productive interior duo.
Taking advantage of last year's L'Jarius Sneed trade, the Chiefs selected a powerful pass rusher in Ashton Gillotte at No. 66 overall. Terrific value was identified all throughout, getting cornerback Nohl Williams (No. 85) and Jalen Royals (No. 133) later than they should. Both Williams and Royals will make immediate impacts. Jeffrey Bassa also has sideline-to-sideline potential at linebacker, and running back Brashard Smith will make plays as a pass-catcher.