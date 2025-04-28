2025 NFL Draft's 5 Best Draft Classes

The 2025 NFL Draft reached its conclusion on Saturday. As all 32 clubs began scrambling to sign undrafted free agents, analysts around the industry began combing through each respective draft class with a fine-tooth comb.

After watching and scouting nearly every prospect selected, we've identified our five favorite draft classes before we turn the page to the 2026 NFL Draft.

New England Patriots

Mike Vrabel and Ryan Cowden absolutely crushed their first draft with the New England Patriots. They didn't overthink the No. 4 overall pick, taking Will Campbell to protect Drake Maye. Campbell has a high floor, and though the value will be questionable if he plays guard, indications are the Patriots believe in his ability to play offensive tackle.

Where the Patriots really won the draft was in the second and third rounds. They landed Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, who brings big-play ability to the offense. Kyle Williams at No. 69 can play "X" receiver while becoming Maye's go-to playmaker on the perimeter. Center Jared Wilson has long-term starter potential. Outstanding value was also identified in the fourth and fifth rounds via defensive tackle Joshua Farmer and EDGE Bradyn Swinson.

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is an annual winner, and 2025 was no different. The Eagles took Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell at No. 31 overall. Campbell slid due to an injury, but he is a perfect fit in Vic Fangio's scheme.

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens did what they do best by grabbing sliding talents. Georgia safety Malaki Starks was arguably a top-15 prospect, but positional value made him available to Eric DeCosta at No. 27. A first-round talent was selected in the second round in Marshall EDGE Mike Green, who slid due to off-field allegations.

Dallas Cowboys

The value on guard Tyler Booker at No. 12 overall was questionable, but Booker is a plug-and-play starter in an NFC East division that features terrific interior defensive linemen.

The Dallas Cowboys then got a first-round pass rusher in the second round via Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku. Ezeiruaku has double-digit sack potential on an annual basis.

Shavon Revel Jr. shouldn't have been available at No. 76 overall, but his recovery from a season-ending injury hampered his pre-draft stock. Texas running back Jaydon Blue brings breathtaking speed and playmaking ability to the backfield. Fellow running back Phil Mafah is a between-the-tackles thumper.