Landon Jackson's 3 Best NFL Draft Fits

Arkansas EDGE Landon Jackson is among the longest and most pro-ready defensive linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft. Jackson was a big-time winner at this year’s NFL Combine, leaping the highest vertical jump (40.5 inches) among participating defensive ends, and the second-highest broad jump (10-foot-9). He also ran the eighth-fastest 40-yard dash at 4.68 seconds.

Jackson was a consistent contributor at Arkansas, albeit not spectacular. The Texarkana, Texas native recorded 6.5 sacks in consecutive campaigns. Jackson is somewhat stiff on tape, which limited his pass-rushing production from taking another step forward. He's also 6-foot-6 and 264 pounds with 33.25-inch arms and 10-inch hands, boasting the frame and length required to develop into an every-down lineman.

Jackson has established himself as a surefire day-two selection throughout a stellar pre-draft process. We've identified three ideal team fits for Jackson in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane believes in restocking the cupboard at defensive end with big, strong, and long defenders. Greg Rousseau and Joey Bosa are going to be Sean McDermott's starting EDGEs in 2025. Depth signing Michael Hoecht was suspended for six games after inking his deal in Buffalo. Fellow rotational player AJ Epenesa is entering a contract year. Depth and competition are required.

The Bills will probably target a cornerback or interior defensive lineman at No. 30 overall before potentially sliding attention over to defensive end in the second round. Jackson meets various thresholds that the Bills search for in rotational defensive ends. Jackson projects as an early-down run stopper with a little upside as a pass rusher.

Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans recorded the third-fewest sacks in the league last year. They entered the offseason with an existing hole at EDGE even before they made 2024 sack leader Harold Landry III a cap casualty. New general manager Mike Borgonzi must draft several pass rushers after taking Cam Ward at No. 1 overall.

Borgonzi will draft an EDGE or wide receiver with the 35th selection. Tennessee may prefer a dynamic talent with more upside than Jackson, but his three-down potential offers reliability. Furthermore, the Titans may consider trading down 10-15 spots to recoup the third-rounder they lost in last year's L'Jarius Sneed trade, potentially making Jackson a more appealing option in the 45-50 range.

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are entering the draft needing to add an appropriate running mate for Aidan Hutchinson at EDGE. Hutchinson is recovering from a serious season-ending injury that places his early 2025 form in doubt. With Jackson's ability to play an early-down role in the trenches, paired with his length and size, it's easy to see his profile appealing to Lions head coach Dan Campbell.